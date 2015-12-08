1 Millionaire Dating App Announces It Will Take the Party Global with 'Warm-Up" Affairs

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/08/2015 --Picture it. A lonely gorgeous millionaire sits alone in their penthouse scrolling through a virtual stack of potential mates nearby, all with good looks and coin. Convenient right? But even they need to meet and greet, mix and mingle. Now the brilliant 1% can up that ante using the #1 millionaire dating app. Thanks to Luxy, the conduit for gorgeous millionaire matches, "warm-up parties" are now showing in splendid cities around the world. Members only please.



Andrew M., COO of Luxy Inc. said of the member events, "Though our app starts out anonymous these single parties for attractive millionaires will create a whole new energy. The rooms will be filled with gorgeous people matched according to wealth, interests, hobbies and myriad other commonalities. It's a one stop shop."



Launched just one year ago, the discriminating dating app is proudly known for its mug and monetary profiling. With an audacious mindset the platform makes no excuses for targeting beautiful rich singles in search of each other, and only each other. To date 500,000 active users with at least $200,000 in the bank are game.



Now Luxy members can rub elbows at lavish parties in NYC, LA, London and Brazil. The luxury dating site will tap into good old Americana and tip off in the mile high city of Denver. Kept private and luxurious, hence the name, Luxy's invitation only parties will highlight up to 200 rich singles. Bounding in all things attractive and available millionaires will often include celebrities, producers, entrepreneurs, athletes, investors and the like.



About Luxy Inc.

Luxy® is rated the fastest-growing luxury online millionaires club in the matchmaker marketplace. Among numerous others the luxury dating site has been featured on CNN, ABC, CNBC, CBS, The Huffington Post, Business Insider and The New York Times. The leading millionaire online dating app-based platform, Luxy has paired over one million elite singles since it was founded in late 2014.



