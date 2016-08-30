Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/30/2016 --Motivational author and speaker Shawn Anderson confesses that staying motivated every day isn't something that comes naturally - even to a # 1 ranked motivational writer. Anderson, a six-time author and a man who has found the motivation to hike hundreds of miles across three different countries and pedal a bicycle 4,000 miles across the U.S. twice, admits that jumping out of bed motivated to begin each new day is not how it consistently works - even for him.



"I have no magical DNA or superpower that empowers me to automatically live with perfect passion and purpose every day," Anderson shares. "But what I do have is an absolute conscious intent every day to keep being the best version of me. Disappointment, rejection and failure have the same ability to dull me as much the next guy. But what empowered people have is a trained ability to keep their motivational axe sharpened."



About Shawn Anderson

Anderson, the author of a #1 ranked ebook, A Better Life: An Inspiring Story About Starting Over, is passionately dedicated to empowering others to dream big, stick with goals, and "live the life they love." In addition to writing and speaking, Anderson is the Founder of Extra Mile America, an organization which will lead an estimated 575 cities to declare November 1, 2016, as "Extra Mile Day"… a day to recognize the capacity we each have to create positive change in our families, organizations and communities when we go the extra mile.



Anderson believes, "The key to staying motivated is to never stop working at staying motivated. Just like exercising the other muscles of our body, our motivation and attitude muscles need to be developed and fine-tuned, too. I feed my 'motivational potential' starting immediately in the morning, and I hold myself accountable to continuing to do so throughout the day." Anderson continues, "Every day I schedule time to read or listen to empowering material. Every day I take the time to exercise, breathe deeply, and plan my diet. Living a motivated life starts with doing the motivational prep work it takes to get there."



The motivational author concludes, "If you want to live a motivated life, then perfect the daily routine that feeds your motivation. The 'motivated dog' or the 'unmotivated dog' - we choose which one we feed."