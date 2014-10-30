10 Best Mattresses of 2014 Announced by Best Mattress Brand

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/30/2014 --Getting the best mattress for the money is often a top priority of shoppers in the market for a new bed. But, knowing what to look for and how different beds compare can prove challenging.



The Best Mattress Brand blog recently produced a top ten guide to provide a starting point for consumers by contrasting different types of beds. The guide is titled “10 Best Mattresses of 2014 and 10 Worst-Rated Beds to Avoid,” published October 29.



The blog focuses on the two most popular mattress categories, memory foam and innersprings, explaining that mattress reviews can be a helpful source of information on several factors, including comfort, durability, value and service.



Five models of each type were selected based on standout reviews and ratings on retailer websites and third-party review websites. Memory foam selections include beds from Costco, Amerisleep, Tempurpedic and others, with innerspring picks from Denver Mattress, Simmons, and Sealy among others.



The ten best-rated mattresses span across price ranges, starting as low as $449 and ranging to $3200 in queen size. Each mattress is compared in detail, with information on materials, quality, returns, warranty, and price.



Best Mattress Brand also describes ten types of beds to avoid in the guide. The list includes categories of mattresses most often associated with lower ratings and lower owner satisfaction.



From promotional mattresses and specific types of foams to a lack of guarantees, the blog describes the ten factors most often mentioned in bad mattress reviews to provide helpful insight for prospective shoppers.



The article and 2014 Best Mattress Guide are available in full on the Best Mattress Brand blog, along with several other helpful guides on mattress selection and brand comparisons designed to simplify the bed shopping process



