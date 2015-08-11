10 Best Mattresses of 2015 Announced by Best Mattress Brand

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/11/2015 --When looking for a new bed, most shoppers would say they are seeking a good night's sleep as well as the best value for their money. Finding the right mix of comfort, quality and affordability isn't always easy though, especially with so many brands and options to sort through.



Taking some of the guesswork and legwork out of the process, Best Mattress Brand publishes an annual comparison of top-reviewed beds. Released in full August 10, this year's guide, "10 Best Mattresses of 2015 and 10 Worst-Rated Beds to Avoid," looks at leading memory foam and innerspring beds along with useful consumer tips.



Mattress reviews offer a helpful tool for navigating mattress shopping, providing insight into things like customer service, durability, expectations and other important aspects of satisfaction. Reviews also allow buyers to compare across brands and mattress types to get an idea of trends.



Best Mattress Brand utilizes review data from a variety of sources to contrast top-rated beds. Five models of each type were selected based on standout reviews and ratings on retailer websites and third-party review websites. Memory foam selections include beds from Costco, Amerisleep, Walmart, BedInABox and Tempurpedic and others, with innerspring picks from Denver Mattress, Serta, Simmons, and Sealy.



The second half of the guide looks at trends editors spotted frequently in mattresses that performed below-average. Their list of ten types of beds to avoid includes categories of mattresses most often associated with lower ratings and lower owner satisfaction. Promotional offerings, low-quality materials, and a lack of guarantees are mentioned among the factors that tend to drive down reviews.



The 2015 Best Mattress Guide is available in full on the Best Mattress Brand blog, along with several other articles on topics like choosing adjustable beds and brand comparisons designed to simplify the bed shopping process.



About BestMattress-Brand.org

BestMattress-Brand.org is a mattress research blog designed to provide information to mattress shoppers. With a mission to make bed shopping easier, editors provide unbiased assessments of manufacturer claims and customer satisfaction. The blog also features industry news and brand reviews based on first and third party research, and offers weekly newsletters for subscribers.