10 Best Valentine's Day Desserts

Sweetandsavorymeals.com is presenting you with top 10 Valentine's Day desserts. Valentine's Day is such a sweet and special holiday, it is only appropriate to celebrate it with the most decadent homemade desserts.



Below are the most popular and loved sweet recipes to make for this special day. In addition, these recipes combined have over 20 MILLION views on social media to date! They are popular for a good reason and guaranteed to make an impression.



For people who are looking to discover some new favorite dessert recipes, or simply to enjoy a delicious homemade cake, this is the list for you!



10.Chocolate Flourless Cake



This delicious cake is rich, velvety and silky smooth. Made with homemade raspberry sauce, it can be done in advance and also freezes well.



9. Pink White Chocolate Fudge



Pink White Chocolate Fudge is incredibly easy to make and very festive with only 3 ingredients and 5 minutes!



8. White Chocolate Raspberry Truffles



Chocolate Raspberry Truffles are sweet, creamy, with a natural pink color and made with 5 ingredients only.



7. Red Velvet Creme Brulee



Red Velvet Creme Brulee is an easy yet elegant dessert, with a festive twist for the occasion.



6. Red Velvet Cake



Red Velvet Cake is fluffy, soft and buttery, covered in homemade cream cheese frosting.



5. Low Carb Keto Cheesecake



Keto Cheesecake is a gluten-free, low carb cake that is a healthier alternative to traditional cake.



4. Raspberry Jam Cakes



Raspberry Jam Cakes are topped with sweet raspberry jam, vanilla bean whipped cream, fresh raspberries, and purple sugar.



3. Chocolate Baileys Poke Cake



Chocolate Baileys Poke Cake is covered in chocolate sauce, then topped with Baileys Chocolate Whipped Cream and fresh raspberries!



2. Red Velvet Cake Cheesecake



An unforgettable dessert that is not only delicious but looks fantastic too!



1. Strawberry Poke Coke



Strawberry Poke Cake is topped with white chocolate strawberry sauce and strawberry pie filling.



About Sweet & Savory Meals

Sweet and Savory Meals is a blog by Catalina Castravet aimed at cooking and baking enthusiasts who love both cooking traditional meals and experimenting. There you can find simple and delicious recipes, as well as techniques and tips on cooking amazing meals. To help make your journey easier, the blog includes step-by-step recipes and videos to instruct you on the tiny yet very important details, like choosing the appropriate temperature or garnishing meals – all you need to become a cooking pro while keeping a busy schedule.



