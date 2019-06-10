10 Easy Summer Casserole Recipes

Sweetandsavorymeals.com is pleased to present 10 Delicious and Easy Summer Casserole Recipes that are also kids friendly. These recipes will help you prepare quick and easy dishes during busy summer days. They come quite handy especially with kids being out of school!
Below are our 10 most popular and loved casserole recipes. They all have gotten great reviews over the years, and combined they have over 15 MILLION views on social media to date! Also, these recipes are popular because they are easy to make, require a few simple ingredients, and little preparation.
Here is the list for you:
1. Best Mac and Cheese Casserole
This version of homemade baked Mac and Cheese Casserole is my most favorite and it's a huge hit with kids and adults alike.
2. Easy Corn Casserole
Corn Casserole requires only 7 ingredients, is fluffy, rich, creamy, and the perfect side dish for all your holiday meals!
3. B uffalo Mac and Cheese Casserole
It combines the creamy richness of the cheese and the unexpectedness of the spice.
4. Chicken Spaghetti Casserole
This is a very easy and hearty dinner. Loaded with chicken, veggies, spaghetti, lots of cheddar cheese and baked in a mushroom sauce.
5. Cheesy Crack Chicken Casserole
A perfect dish to feed kids or a large crowd. Deliciously cheesy and loaded with tender chicken and topped with crispy bacon.
6. Pineapple Casserole
Pineapple Casserole is a classic Southern casserole made with sugar, pineapple, cheese, and butter Ritz crackers.
7. White Pizza Casserole
Loaded with flavors, this easy recipe is a huge hit with kids and adults alike!
8. Tuna Noodle Casserole
Tuna Noodle Casserole is made with creamy noodles, tuna and topped with crispy breadcrumbs and cheese. This is a super one-dish meal that is ready in no time!
9. Cheesy Hashbrown Casserole
Whether you want something easy and special for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, this is the perfect dish to make.
10. Chicken Parmesan Casserole
A quick recipe made with leftover chicken, parmesan, mozzarella and tomato paste. Minimum prep work and great taste.
