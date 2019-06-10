10 Easy Summer Casserole Recipes

Parsippany, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/10/2019 --Below are our 10 most popular and loved casserole recipes. They all have gotten great reviews over the years, and combined they have over 15 MILLION views on social media to date! Also, these recipes are popular because they are easy to make, require a few simple ingredients, and little preparation.



Here is the list for you:



1. Best Mac and Cheese Casserole

This version of homemade baked Mac and Cheese Casserole is my most favorite and it's a huge hit with kids and adults alike.

2. Easy Corn Casserole

Corn Casserole requires only 7 ingredients, is fluffy, rich, creamy, and the perfect side dish for all your holiday meals!

3. B uffalo Mac and Cheese Casserole

It combines the creamy richness of the cheese and the unexpectedness of the spice.

4. Chicken Spaghetti Casserole

This is a very easy and hearty dinner. Loaded with chicken, veggies, spaghetti, lots of cheddar cheese and baked in a mushroom sauce.

5. Cheesy Crack Chicken Casserole

A perfect dish to feed kids or a large crowd. Deliciously cheesy and loaded with tender chicken and topped with crispy bacon.

6. Pineapple Casserole

Pineapple Casserole is a classic Southern casserole made with sugar, pineapple, cheese, and butter Ritz crackers.

7. White Pizza Casserole

Loaded with flavors, this easy recipe is a huge hit with kids and adults alike!

8. Tuna Noodle Casserole

Tuna Noodle Casserole is made with creamy noodles, tuna and topped with crispy breadcrumbs and cheese. This is a super one-dish meal that is ready in no time!

9. Cheesy Hashbrown Casserole

Whether you want something easy and special for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, this is the perfect dish to make.

10. Chicken Parmesan Casserole

A quick recipe made with leftover chicken, parmesan, mozzarella and tomato paste. Minimum prep work and great taste.



About Sweet & Savory Meals

Sweet and Savory Meals is a blog by Catalina Castravet aimed at cooking and baking enthusiasts who love both cooking traditional meals and experimenting. There you can find simple and delicious recipes, as well as techniques and tips on cooking amazing meals. To help make your journey easier, the blog includes step-by-step recipes and videos to instruct you on the tiny yet very important details, like choosing the appropriate temperature or garnishing meals – all you need to become a cooking pro while keeping a busy schedule.



