10 Highly Respected Entrepreneurs Reveal How Their Failures and Triumphs Shaped Who They Are Today

Today's media is filled with stories of entrepreneurial ventures and IPOs, which captivate audiences by focusing on major successes or massive failures. However, a lot happens between the headlines—entrepreneurship is a cycle of ups and downs.



Available today, Startups & Downs: The Secrets of Resilient Entrepreneurs—by Mona Bijoor, Partner at King Circle Capital and Founder of JOOR—takes readers through Mona's own entrepreneurial journey where she successfully disrupted an entire industry but felt as if she wasn't always mentally prepared for what came next.



Ten years ago, Mona was a first-time founder who raised millions in venture capital, built a team, and learned how to build software alongside engineers who built her enterprise platform. After stepping away, she came to realize that the majority of challenges she faced could easily have been handled with the right mindset.



Mona has created a guidebook for navigating everything from pitching with power to coping with competition and includes first-hand accounts from 10 other respected entrepreneurs who share their failures, triumphs, and how both shaped who they are today. They include:



- Courtney Nichols Gould, Founder& co-CEO, SmartyPants Vitamins

- Annie Jackson, co-founder & COO, Credo Beauty

- Sarah Kauss, Founder & CEO, S'well

- Stephen Kuhl, co-founder & CEO, Burrow

- Renaud LaPlanche, co-founder & CEO, Upgrade, Founder of Lending Club (NYSE: LC)

- Jody Levy, Founder, CEO & Creative Director, World Waters (Maker of WTRMLN WTR)

- Betty Liu, Founder of Radiate, Executive Vice Chairman of The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)

- Ben McKean, Founder, Hungry Root

- Sasha Plavsic, Founder & CCO, ILIA Beauty

- Nat Turner, co-founder & CEO, Flatiron Health



Startups & Downs: The Secrets of Resilient Entrepreneurs is available today online and in select bookstores: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1950906086