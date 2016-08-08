Gili Islands, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/08/2016 --2017 seems to be shaping up to be a fantastic time to choose the Professional PADI Instructor Development Course (IDC) in the Gili Islands, Indonesia with Multi Award Winning Platinum PADI Course Director Holly Macleod. The program takes place at Trawangan Dive; the only PADI 5 Star IDC Career Development Center (CDC) in Gili Trawangan benefits from world class dive training facilities and highly experienced staff. There will be 10 opportunities to join the PADI IDC program throughout the year.



Duration Dates for Prep + IDC + IE +EFRI



Session 1 - January 9th - January 29th

Session 2 - February 13th – March 5th

Session 3 - March 19th – April 8th

Session 4 - April 23rd - May 13th

Session 5 - May 21st – June 10th

Session 6 - June 21st – July 10th

Session 7 - July 30th – August 19th

Session 8 - September 10th - September 30th

Session 9 - October 23rd - November 12th

Session 10 - November 20th – December 10th



As well as preparing candidates for the PADI Instructor Examination there is a range of additional components of the program which are based on personal experiences within the industry. Platinum PADI Course Director Holly has worked in a variety of dive-related roles and within a variety of geographical locations so candidates will have the opportunity to benefit from a world of experience that can only be obtained within the industry.



The PADI IDC is fully conducted by Holly Macleod who has over a decade working in a variety of diving related roles and in a range of different diving destinations and knows exactly what potential employers are looking for when it comes to looking for new Instructors. Having the experience and a passion for training is what makes Holly the best choice for Divemasters looking to gain a rewarding a successful dive education and career whilst also, having fun doing it. Having received multiple awards for instructor level training, Holly has devised the perfect structure for the programs conducted. Of course, there are the required PADI Syllabus components of the course, but Holly has also added a variety of additional components and workshops to the course allowing new instructors to get all of the knowledge, skills, and confidence to make a smooth transition in the recreational diving industry.



For dive professionals who seek knowledge, experience and confidence to go into the recreational diving industry and develop yourself as a true leader and educator within this fascinating and dynamic industry this is the best place to start.



The PADI IDC Indonesia fan page on Facebook is a great start highlighting all of the latest news and updates from the course, including the progress of past and present students. Past candidates can also be seen in action on the PADI IDC Indonesia YouTube channel. Check out the PADI IDC Indonesia website for additional information.



Contact:

JT Dive Advice

The Gili Islands IDC

idc@trawangandive.com

+62 (0)821-4785-0413

http://www.idc-gili.com/