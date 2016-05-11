10 UK Private Medical Insurance Facts You Need to Know

Essex, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/11/2016 --Many people in the UK have invested in a Health Insurance policy of some kind, however not everyone actually knows exactly what benefits they have in place or what is excluded from their policy. This information provided by SMP Healthcare Ltd relates to UK Private Medical Insurance policies on a company and individual basis where applicable.



1. Private Medical Insurance does not provide cover for Accidents and Emergencies, these are still covered by the NHS.



2. Policies cover the treatment of ACUTE medical conditions.



Acute conditions are those that are likely to respond quickly to treatment.



3. Chronic conditions are not generally covered; there are exceptions where policy "add-ons" offer a small contribution to the treatment of a chronic condition.



Chronic conditions can be described as:

- Those with no known cure.

- Conditions that are re-occurring.

- They need long term monitoring.

- Conditions that require on-going symptom relief.



4.If you opt to have your In-patient treatment on the NHS even though it is eligible for cover under your Private Medical Insurance you could be entitled to CASH BACK from your Insurance provider.



5. To be eligible for cover on a UK policy you must be a resident in the UK for the time period specified by your provider.



Vitality Health advise 180 days per policy year as their guideline.



6. Make sure you contact your provider to pre-authorise any treatment to make sure it is eligible for cover under your policy, that the consultant is recognised and that the hospital is on their approved list. This will avoid any claim shortfalls or declinature of claims. You cannot self-refer to a consultant and a GP referral is normally required.



7. If you are a member of a Company or Corporate scheme you must be employed by the company to be eligible for cover on this basis. The insurance providers can request proof of employment at any time throughout the policy year.



8. Treatment for alcohol/drug/substance abuse and the treatment of any related medical conditions relating to these are excluded from cover.



9. If you have a baby or adopt a child you could be eligible for a "Baby bonus" cash amount from your insurer, this would be payable once per child and could be up to £150. There is normally a qualifying period before you are eligible to claim.



10. Many providers offer a discounted premium if you opt to pay for your policy by annual direct debit.



All of the Private Medical Insurance providers have differing terms and conditions however the majority follow the same general rules. The above information is intended as a guideline only and policy holders should refer to their own policy wordings for clarification on any specific queries.



