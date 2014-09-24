100 Days of Art: Avid Art Collector to Give Away Artwork September 30th Thru the First of the Year

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/24/2014 --Whoever said there’s no culture in Vegas hasn’t met Branden Michael Powers. The owner of the 15n Creative marketing and consulting firm is also active as a collector of American folk art. Acknowledging that folk art is for the people, by the people, and in celebration of the season of giving, Powers will leave various pieces of his art collection in undisclosed locations around Las Vegas. Like “some twisted urban Johnny Appleseed” Powers will plant one piece of art per day for 100 days starting on September 30th.



The art pieces “planted” by Powers will be available to whoever finds them. Aside from the pleasure of the found art, the uninitiated may be surprised to learn of the value of the “trash” they find on the side of Vegas roads. Pieces by Daniel Johnston, Wesley Willis, R.A. Miller, Howard Finster and other American folk artists will be free to find a good home.



Powers plans to leave most of the pieces in downtown Fremont Street near the arts district, but will also plant pieces on the Strip and in lower income neighborhoods. He’s on a mission to spread folk art throughout the different social strata that exist in the diverse areas of Las Vegas. Simply stated, Powers believes it’s important for everyone to have access to quality art. To accomplish that he will quite literally share his collection with the community.



For more information about 15n Creative visit http://www.15ncreative.com



About 15n Creative

15n Creative is a marketing, consulting, advertising and creative agency lead by Branden Michael Powers. Powers was the former Creative Director of the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas as well as the pioneer of the rave scene in North America.



Contact:

Branden Michael Powers

branden@15ncreative.com