100% of SalesRoads Employees Ranked SalesRoads a Great Place to Work

Coral Springs, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/04/2017 --At SalesRoads, we realize that a supportive workplace results in a better experience for our employees and clients alike. A positive atmosphere, supportive leadership, strong communication and flexibility have helped SalesRoads to earn renewed recognition from their employees, and from Great Place To Work® as one of the certified 2017 great places to work.



After a March Trust Index survey, distributed to all of SalesRoads' workforce, and a culture brief survey provided by SalesRoads management to expound upon the company culture, Great Place To Work® awarded SalesRoads a certification as a Great Place to Work for the third year running. Survey questions assessed co-workers' feelings on work-life balance, in addition to factors like communication, fairness and leadership that affect employees' ability to accommodate their personal lives without compromising their careers. Employees were anonymously asked to provide their honest assessments of the company's strengths and weaknesses, and rate the company overall. To our delight, 100% of employees stated that SalesRoads was a great place to work, outlining benefits such as great company pride, challenges, atmosphere, leadership and flexibility as just some of the highlights of working at SalesRoads.



"When I first founded SalesRoads, my goal was to find and retain the best salespeople, wherever they may live," says SalesRoads President, David Kreiger. "I wanted to ensure that we had the best people in the industry, so that we could provide our clients with the best service. The decision to create a virtual company has helped us to be flexible on things like scheduling and location, and allows our employees to maintain a comfortable work/life balance. We expect a lot from our team, as any of our clients can attest, but we do our best to make sure that SalesRoads is a comfortable, encouraging place to work, and a company you can call home. I can't thank our team enough for their positive feedback. It's good to know that they appreciate our flexibility as much as we appreciate theirs!"



Creating an environment where people can easily integrate the obligations of their home lives with their careers can be particularly challenging, so SalesRoads were honored when the company was ranked among the country's 50 Best Workplaces for Flexibility. To create this list, Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work® analyzed more than 500 companies of different sizes across a range of industries. SalesRoads came in 32nd on the list, and 3rd amongst others in our industry, thanks to our combination of flexible workplace policies and a culture that encourages people to maximize their careers. Fortune and Great Place to Work also considered the range of flexible workplace programs offered at each organization and the frequency of their use.



"Creating career flexibility isn't as simple as giving people time off or the chance to adjust their schedules to meet demands at home," said Kim Peters, Executive Vice President of Great Place to Work®. "These companies have made a real investment in credible, trusting cultures that help employees achieve their goals both inside and outside the workplace."



