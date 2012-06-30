Chantilly, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2012 --Here's one hard to believe, but true. Following six months of diligent research and development, the team at one of the world’s leading online vacuum retailers today announces the launch of the GV62711 – a 24k gold plated vacuum cleaner with the world’s heftiest price tag, a cool $1 million.



Designed for the person who literally has everything, the GV62711 is limited to an exclusive run of just 100 units. The vacuum cleaner is causing much hype with its exclusive list of features, its dazzling good looks and for its rap song which is taking the viral internet scene by storm.



Justin Haver, Vice President of sales and marketing at GoVacuum.com, explains how this literal golden opportunity came to fruition.



“Six months ago I got up in the middle of the night to go to the bathroom and was blinded by golden light in my half-asleep daze, I thought why is there not a gold vacuum for sale?” he explains.



Haver continues, “So, it took us about six months into creating the GV62711 24k gold-plated vacuum. This involved designing its list of executive features, striking a deal with one of the country’s top gold platers and having a theme and rap song produced to assist us with spreading the word.”



While it may be drenched in gorgeous 24k gold and carry a price tag that’s making jaws drop around the world, the GoVacuum GV62711 hasn’t overlooked the finer details. The 16lb vacuum features 100% metal construction, a powerful 10 amp motor, 14” cleaning nozzle and even a hand-sewn bag that can be made from a material of the customer’s choosing.



“This isn’t a joke, a fake product or publicity stunt as many people have thought. I have submitted an application with the book of world's records for the GV62711 to hold the title as the world's most expensive vacuum cleaner, the claim number is 397256. We're limiting the run to 100, each supplied with their own serial number and certificate of authenticity. These vacuums are already produced as they are born as another machine and sit in stock waiting for customizing, engraving and gold plating. Yes, the vacuums can be engraved for personalization and are ready for immediate purchase, although the total process will take 4-6 weeks so it can be tailored to the customer and their specific needs. It’s one of the most expensive home products ever created and I'm delighted to have come up with the idea. I fully anticipate to sell them to the world’s wealthiest who simply, can, ” Haver adds.



Why would they sell the 24k golden vacuum at $1 under a Million? “Introductory price”, Haver say’s with a grin.



When questioned if they are overpriced? "Let me be clear, no it's not worth its weight in gold, but no it's not over priced. It's not solid gold, just 24k plated, but the buyer of this vacuum will understand its exclusivity, and truly believe that the status of owning a limited luxury item like this can't be measured in dollars and cents", Haver replied.



The GoVacuum GV62711 is available now for purchase. Click here to find out more about the $1,000,000 Gold Plated Vacuum Cleaner and listen to the catchy theme and rap song that have already gone viral on several websites.