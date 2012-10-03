New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/03/2012 --TagLikeMe Corp. (PINK:TAGG) traded in the range of $0.06 and $0.28 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $0.12 and closed at $0.08, down 27.85 percent from its previous close of $0.11. TagLikeMe recorded the volume of 142 million shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 151K shares. The company stock has traded in the range of $0.00 and $0.28 during its past 52 weeks.



Find out what momentum can TAGG have in the upcoming trading sessions by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.pennystocksguru.net/market-scan/?symbol=TAGG



Nestle (PINK:NSRGY) stock closed its latest trading session at $64.08, up 0.31 percent from its previous close of $63.88. The stock opened the session at $64.03 and touched its highest price point at $64.28. Nestle stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $63.93. Its latest trading volume has been recorded at 494K shares, in contrast to the average daily trading volume of 580K shares.



Find out if NSRGY can maintain the momentum by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.pennystocksguru.net/market-scan/?symbol=NSRGY



Mimvi Inc. (PINK:MIMV) traded in the range of $0.48 and $0.56 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $0.48 and closed at $0.56, up 16.60 percent from its previous close of $0.48. Mimvi recorded the volume of 1.945 million shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 346K shares. The company stock has traded in the range of $0.04 and $0.72 during its past 52 weeks.



Find out where MIMV could be heading by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.pennystocksguru.net/market-scan/?symbol=MIMV



Liquimetal Technologies Inc. (PINK:LQMT) stock closed its latest trading session at $0.14, down 9.80 percent from its previous close of $0.15. The stock opened the session at $0.16 and touched its lowest price point at $0.13. Liquimetal Technologies stock’s highest price point for the session stood at $0.16. Its latest trading volume has been recorded at 4.607 million shares, in contrast to the average daily trading volume of 1.054 million shares.



Find out more about LQMT by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.pennystocksguru.net/market-scan/?symbol=LQMT



About PennyStocksGuru.net

PennyStocksGuru.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. PennyStocksGuru.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. PennyStocksGuru.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals PennyStocksGuru.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the StockReport.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Penny Stock Guru believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors you to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.PennyStocksGuru.net



Disclosure: PennyStocksGuru.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit PennyStocksGuru.net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Contact Info:

Penny Stocks Guru

info@PennyStocksGuru.net

347-905-5009