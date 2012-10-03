New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/03/2012 --TagLikeMe Corp. (PINK:TAGG) traded in the range of $0.06 and $0.28 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $0.12 and closed at $0.08, down 27.85 percent from its previous close of $0.11. TagLikeMe recorded the volume of 142 million shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 151K shares. The company stock has traded in the range of $0.00 and $0.28 during its past 52 weeks.



Find out what momentum can TAGG have in the upcoming trading sessions by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=TAGG



Pristine Solutions Inc. (PINK:PRTN) traded in the range of $0.02 and $0.06 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $0.05 and closed at $0.02, down 55.10 percent from its previous close of $0.05. Pristine Solutions recorded the volume of 30.204 million shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 13.25 million shares. The company stock has traded in the range of $0.05 and $0.53 during its past 52 weeks.



Find out if PRTN can bounce back by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=PRTN



Proteonomix Inc. (OTC:PROT) stock closed its latest trading session at $0.69, down 56.88 percent from its previous close of $1.60. The stock opened the session at $0.70 and touched its highest price point at $0.78. Proteonomix stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $0.40. Its latest trading volume has been recorded at 1.985 million shares, in contrast to the average daily trading volume of 27k shares.



Find out more about PROT by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=PROT



Roche Holding AG (PINK:RHHBY) traded in the range of $47.93 and $48.13 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $48.08 and closed at $48.05, up 0.29 percent from its previous close of $47.91. Roche Holding recorded the volume of 469K shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 415K shares. The company stock has traded in the range of $36.50 and $48.20 during its past 52 weeks.



Find out if RHHBY can maintain the pace by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=RHHBY



About MonsterTradingAlerts.com

MonsterTradingAlerts.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. MonsterTradingAlerts.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. MonsterTradingAlerts.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals MonsterTradingAlerts.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the MonsterTradingAlerts.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors you to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www. MonsterTradingAlerts.com



Disclosure: MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Contact Info:

MonsterTrading Alerts

info@MonsterTradingAlerts.com

347-905-5009