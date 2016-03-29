100s of Elite Theme Developers Join to Create a New Online Marketplace

Nagano-shi, Japan -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/29/2016 --Over 100 elite theme and template developers assembled from ThemeForest, Wrapbootstrap and Creativemarket have come together as foundation members of a new community focused digital marketplace.



Theme Market is going to cause a shift in the online theme and template selling ecosystem. Not just because of offering the lowest commission rates in the industry on the market, but because this rate is offered without any exclusive clauses.



Instead of locking theme developers into a single marketplace selling elsewhere is encouraged, with the common goal of growing all our businesses together.



The main objective being to help the online theme and template ecosystem transform into a fair one, in which developers get more of what they deserve; profit.



Pre-launch signup program



Theme Market is pleased to announce the start of our pre-launch signups. Sellers who join and submit at least one item for sale prior to launch will be rewarded with a lifetime 80% commission on all of their sales, without any exclusivity clauses.



How is Theme Market different?



Theme Market provides three primary advantages to developers



1. Developers who sign up pre-launch get an 80% non-exclusive rate.



How does this compare?



On other big marketplaces developers take home $36 of every $100 they sell. On Theme Market they take home $80 of the $100. It's like night and day.



2. Developers can utilize extra income streams by selling services along with their themes.



3. The Theme Market team listens to their sellers and iterates rapidly to meet their needs and requirements.



More details and pre-launch signup can be found at http://theme-market.com