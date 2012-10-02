New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/02/2012 --Santo Mining Corporation (OTC:SANP) stock closed its latest trading session at $1.25, down 26.47 percent from its previous close of $1.70. The stock opened the session at $1.76 and touched its highest price point at $1.78. Santo Mining Corporation stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $1.23. Its latest trading volume has been recorded at 3.80 million shares, in contrast to the average daily trading volume of 244K shares.



Find out more about SANP by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=SANP



Liquimetal Technologies Inc. (PINK:LQMT) stock closed its latest trading session at $0.153, down 16.39 percent from its previous close of $0.18. The stock opened the session at $0.17 and touched its highest price point at $0.175. Liquimetal Technologies stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $0.1455. Its latest trading volume has been recorded at 4.543 million shares, in contrast to the average daily trading volume of 998K shares.



Find out if LQMT can bounce back by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=LQMT



Bonanza Goldfield Corporation (PINK:BONZ) traded in the range of $0.025 and $0.05 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $0.05 and closed at $0.029, down 42 percent from its previous close of $0.05. Bonanza Goldfield Corporation recorded the volume of 9.089 million shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 67K shares. The company stock has traded in the range of $0.01 and $0.45 during its past 52 weeks.



Find out where BONZ could be heading by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=BONZ



Terra Tech Corp. (OTC:TRTC) stock closed its latest trading session at $0.39, up 13.04 percent from its previous close of $0.35. The stock opened the session at $0.35 and touched its highest price point at $0.448. Terra Tech stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $0.345. Its latest trading volume has been recorded at 1.045 million shares, in contrast to the average daily trading volume of 26K shares.



Find out if TRTC can maintain the momentum by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=TRTC



About WallStreetReport.net

WallStreetReport.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetReport.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetReport.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetReport.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetReport.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Report believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors you to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetReport.net



Disclosure: WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetBarron.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Contact Info:

WALL STREET REPORT

info@WallStreetReport.net

347-905-5009