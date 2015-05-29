Chad Minor with Solid Investments Helps 1031 Exchange Investors Complete Exchange Into Quality Commercial Replacement Property

Lakewood Ranch, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/29/2015 --Chad Minor with Solid Investments, a nationally-recognized boutique real estate firm specializing in buyer representation of NNN retail/investment property sales, announced that the company has completed the sale of a new construction 15,300-square-foot CVS retail property situated at the corner of Farm to Market Road 967 and Farm to Market Road 1626 in Buda, Texas. The sale price was $2,835,052. The clients were nearing the end of their 45-day identification period and were looking for options to complete their 1031 exchange in a timely fashion. The clients chose to select Chad Minor with Solid Investments and were able to receive truly specialized 1031 property selection advice and guidance.



Chad Minor adds, "In order to complete the transaction in advance of the building actually being constructed and tenant occupied, we had to diligently work with the seller to mutually come to terms for the betterment of the deal."



"My client saw not only saw the current, but future potential for this investment property in an area that was poised for tremendous growth in the future. We even took the opportunity to meet with the local Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Corporation to get their input on the areas growth potential and overall economic health" Chad said. "This helped my buyer understand and gain a comfort level with the market and as a result became very attracted to this property, the quality of the tenant, and its location at the intersection of two recently improved roadways."



This is the second investment property in Texas that has bought by Mr. Minor's client in the last year. "This transaction is a prime example of out-of-state investors looking outside their home borders, where they feel they can get more for their money and be in an area that is continually growing and business friendly " said Minor.



Overall, 2015 should be another momentous year for the industry, according to Minor. "The retail investment market continues to be strong with low interest rates, scarcity of product and record high investor demand. Lower vacancy, sustainable and increasing rental rates, along with select retail tenant growth and expansion are factors that are maintaining investor confidence."



About Solid Investments

Solid Investments specializes in the sale of Triple Net (NNN) Commercial Investment Properties - where the Tenant is responsible for all property related expenses (taxes, insurance, maintenance & repairs). They work primarily with the buyer and provide a full professional service approach through every step of the buying process.



Solid Investments has sold over 150 NNN properties worth in excess of $300,000,000 since 2008.



For more information, visit http://www.solidinvestmentsfl.com