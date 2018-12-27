Gili Islands, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/27/2018 --Amongst those 105 Scuba Diving Instructor graduates in 2018, a number of candidates also took PADI specialty training with an increase particularly in those taking environmental specialty training such as "Project Aware" and "Dive against Debris" which is great news for the underwater environment. The great thing is that creating the opportunity for environmentally based learning not only helps look after the immediate underwater environment but provides new instructors with the ability to teach future student divers a little bit more about ways in which they themselves can help protect the beauty of the underwater world.



Holly has also seen many ex-candidates returning to take the PADI IDC Staff Instructor Course (SI) of which many are aiming to work towards higher levels of training and eventually take the PADI Course Director Training Course (CDTC); which has made way for the recently developed program is the PADI Master Instructor Preparation Program which is great for those already working in the Gili Islands and looking to develop personal professional training techniques and get more exposure to Instructor Development whilst at the same time continuing to work within the local industry teaching people to dive for the first time.



For professional divers looking to make the transformation and become a scuba diving Instructor this really is an opportunity of a lifetime to receive the absolute best possible training available within the recreational diving Industry. Holly has over 15 years' experience within the recreational diving Industry in a range of different diving related roles in a variety of geographical diving destinations which has been incorporated directly into the training regime by way of going beyond the standard PADI IDC curriculum; providing additional workshops aimed at providing new scuba diving Instructors with the knowledge, skills and ultimately the confidence to succeed in this amazing, exciting and dynamic industry whilst providing a realistic insight as to what will be expected from potential new Instructors and what a new Instructor can expect for both potential employers and the diving Industry itself. The program takes place every single month at the only PADI 5 Star IDC Career Development Center (IDC) to be established in Gili Trawangan, Indonesia offering world-class training facilities at the highest possible standards. The PADI Scuba Diving Instructor Development Course (IDC) runs on a 17-day schedule and aims to develop candidates to a level way over and above that generally found within the diving industry.



More concise details about Instructor level training can be found on the Gili Islands PADI IDC Website including course prices, structure, location, facilities and of course the PADI IDC Gili Islands 2019 Schedule. To see real-life reviews of training with Holly there is also the PADI IDC Gili Islands reviews on TripAdvisor. Alternatively, prospective candidates can contact Holly directly at holly@gili-idc.com.



