Ez1095 Software Is Now Available for Customers with Little to No Experience in ACA Form Filing

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/01/2016 --ACA software ez1095 software offers customers an easy way to prepare, print and efile form 1095C, 1094C, 1095B and 1094B. Employers and tax professionals that need to file 1095 forms in Year 2016 should try out the new ez1095 software from halfpricesoft.com(http://www.halfpricesoft.com). Designed with simplicity in mind, ez1095 includes the form level help buttons and links for first time customers.



ez1095 software's graphical interface leads customers step-by-step through setting up company, adding employees, add forms and print forms. Customers can also click form level help links to get more details regarding the software.



The main features include but are not limited to:



- Print ACA Form 1095-C, 1094-C, 1095-B and 1094-B on white paper for recipients and IRS with inkjet or laser printer.

- PDF print 1095-C and 1095-B recipient copies

- Efile version available at additional cost.

- Support unlimited companies.

- Support unlimited number of recipients.

- Print unlimited number of 1095 and 1094 forms.

- Fast data import feature

- Print Form 1095 C: Employer-Provided Health Insurance Offer and Coverage Insurance

- Print Form 1094 C: Transmittal of Employer-Provided Health Insurance Offer and Coverage Information Returns

- Print Form 1095-B: Health Coverage

- Print Form 1094-B: Transmittal of Health Coverage Information Return



ez1095 software is compatible Windows 10, 8.1, 8, 7, Vista, XP and other Windows systems. Potential customers can download and try this software at no obligation by visiting http://www.halfpricesoft.com/aca-1095/form-1095-software-free-download.asp



"ez1095 2015 software is a new and cutting edge software for printing ACA forms 1095 and 1094 by Halfpricesoft.com." said Dr. Ge, the founder of Halfpricesoft.com.



Priced at just $195, ($295 for efile version) this ACA forms filing software saves employers time and money. To learn more about ez1095 ACA software, customers can visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/aca-1095/aca-1095-software.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and barcode generating software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.