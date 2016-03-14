Filing ACA Form 1095-B Is Easy with Ez1095 Software from Halfpricesoft.com

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/14/2016 --Businesses and accountants can now file 1095B and 1094B forms easily with ez1095 software from halfpricesoft.com (http://www.halfpricesoft.com). ez1095 software can paper print, pdf print or generate the efile documents for 1095C, 1094C, 1095B and 1094B filing. To make it easy for new customer to choose the right software, Halfpricesoft.com now offer free trial version of ez1095 software. Customers are welcome to test drive this trial version before purchasing with no obligation.



"New ez1095 software is now available for businesses and accountants to file 1095-C & 1094-C or 1095-B & 1094-B. " said Dr. Ge, the founder of Halfpricesoft.com.



Designed with simplicity in mind, ez1095 software's graphic interface is straightforward. ez1095 software offers a quick start guide and form level help buttons to walk customers step-by-step through setting up company, adding employees, add forms and print forms. Customers can also click form level help links to get more details regarding the software.



ez1095 software is compatible Windows 10, 8.1, 8, 7, Vista, XP and other Windows systems. Potential customers can download and try this software at no obligation by visiting http://www.halfpricesoft.com/aca-1095/form-1095-software-free-download.asp



The main features include but are not limited to:



- Print unlimited number of 1095 and 1094 forms.

- Fast data import feature

- Print Form 1095 C: Employer-Provided Health Insurance Offer and Coverage Insurance

- Print Form 1094 C: Transmittal of Employer-Provided Health Insurance Offer and Coverage Information Returns

- Print Form 1095-B: Health Coverage

- Print Form 1094-B: Transmittal of Health Coverage Information Return

- Print ACA Form 1095-C, 1094-C, 1095-B and 1094-B on white paper for recipients and IRS with inkjet or laser printer.

- PDF print 1095-C and 1095-B recipient copies

- Efile version available at additional cost.

- Support unlimited companies.

- Support unlimited number of recipients.



Priced at just $195, ($295 for efile version) this ACA forms filing software saves employers time and money.



To learn more about ez1095 ACA software, customers can visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/aca-1095/aca-1095-software.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and barcode generating software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.