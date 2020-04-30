1:1 International NLP Practitioner Training - SNLP Certified

Milton Keynes, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/30/2020 --Business NLP's unique 1:1 NLP practitioner programmes build on the value of normal NLP training by enabling clients to focus on what they want to achieve as well as improving their leadership, sales and influencing skills.



Typical areas that clients chose to develop include: 1) clarifying their purpose and direction 2) developing their leadership, sales and relationship skills 3) strengthening their network and 4) overcoming any blocks that might be holding them back.



Free Discovery - Their free discovery sessions include a leadership assessment, an approach to get feedback and feed-forward from the key people around them, and the chance to explore what is important to them. This discovery phase allows potential participants to determine the value they are likely to get from the programme before making a commitment to go ahead.



Programme content - The programme includes 1) free discovery sessions 2) NLP and Coaching. This section gives them the skills and capabilities to coach themselves and others 3) NLP and Transformational Change. This section enables them to use some of the key NLP transformational approaches 4) Integration. How to apply what they've learnt and continue to build on their new skills.



Programme structure -The programme is over six months based on 1 1-hour session a week, plus reading and practical (and useful) exercises and tasks. Additional sessions may be booked without charge, throughout the duration of the programme.



Participant requirements - Participants who 1) are prepared to demonstrate a touch of a) ambition b) courage c) discipline and d) honesty and 2) commit to a minimum amount of time and emotional work are always delighted with what they achieve from the programme.



Certification - Successful students receive SNLP accredited certificates countersigned by NLP co-creator Richard Bandler, John La Valle and Michael Beale.



About MIchael Beale

Director, Business NLP Ltd - Michael is a Richard Bandler NLP trainer, NLP coach trainer and Marshall Goldsmith stakeholder coach, with 30 years of business experience and 15 years' experience running his NLP coaching practice. He embraces the business ideas of Marshall Goldsmith and Ray Dalio. He also runs coaching masterclasses at The Henley Business School.



Find out more - For Business NLP Ltd's NLP practitioner training visit: NLP Practitioner Training



Find out more - For Business NLP Ltd's range of NLP training and coaching visit: NLP Training