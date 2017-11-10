.XYZ’s Global Retail Network Now Supports its “1.111B® Class” Digital Currency & IoT Solution
Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/10/2017 --Effective 11/11, all registrars offering .xyz will automatically support the first-of-its-kind 1.111B® Class of .xyz domains for a recommended retail price of 99¢ per year. XYZ's global network of 400+ retailers will join early supporters like GoDaddy, Uniregistry, and Name.com to permanently reduce all 6-digit, 7-digit, 8-digit, and 9-digit numeric .xyz domains as an inexpensive platform for digital currency trading, Internet of Things connectivity, and other creative uses.
At Ethereum's DevCon3 last week, the popular blockchain cryptocurrency announced a partnership with XYZ to allow users to pair their Ethereum wallets with .xyz domains for secure coin management and trading. With 99¢ annual carrying costs and flat 99¢ transaction fees, the 1.111B® Class is the first digital currency platform to be supported by a global network of registrars, with built-in security and customer support, and stability through the internet's root DNS. This new level of convenience and security allows non-technical investors to enter the digital currency economy and trade assets through their trusted domain registrar.
"Being connected to the internet's DNS backbone, .xyz domains can be securely registered, managed, and traded on the most stable blockchain in existence. All domains come with locking mechanisms, transfer authorization codes, and optional WHOIS privacy to show or hide asset ownership," said Daniel Negari, CEO of XYZ. "The 1.111B® Class makes Ethereum immediately accessible to hundreds of millions of existing domain customers, and I expect other cryptocurrencies to soon add their support."
The XYZ registry first announced the 1.111B® Class in June to celebrate the third anniversary of .xyz as the most popular new domain in the world. Since the prelaunch, innovators have also begun using 1.111B® Class domains for autonomous research (205908.xyz), advanced networking (205777.xyz), and calendar milestones (20380119.xyz). With no minimum or maximum registration requirements, domains may be registered as needed for app testing, vanity VoIP numbers, identification numbers, zip codes, or in sequential blocks to match serial numbers, while also doubling as Ethereum wallets.
To learn more about the 1.111B® Class and watch Ethereum's announcement at DevCon3, visit www.AYDACFU.xyz.
About XYZ
XYZ is unlocking new real estate on the web for the next generation of internet users with new global domain extensions, including the most popular new domain in the world, .xyz. The registry also operates .College, .Rent, .Security, .Protection, and .Theatre, and .Cars, .Car, and .Auto through a joint venture. XYZ is launching its tenth extension, .Storage, in November 2017. Learn more about XYZ on Fox Business News with Maria Bartiromo and Wired, or at www.gen.xyz.