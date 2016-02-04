12 Things to Know About Personal Injury Cases

Santa Ana, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/04/2016 --Personal injury accidents happen everyday in southern California and residents need help finding a personal injury lawyer to assist them in fighting their claims. For those who have been injured due to someone else's negligence, finding a personal injury lawyer just got easier with the help of free consultations from the Orange County Car Accident Lawyer.



From something as common as parking lot accidents to defective playground equipment, there are a number of ways that a personal injury claims can arise and victims have the legal right to seek compensation for their injuries under California personal injury claim laws.



12 Things Californians Should Know About Personal Injury Claims



1. Act quickly to build a strong case. For those who have been injured due to someone else's negligence in an accident, make sure to dial 911 and file a police report.



2. Don't refuse medical attention. Some injuries may not immediately make themselves known, so it is important for anyone involved in an accident to get checked out by a doctor.



3. There is no risk in pursuing a personal injury claim. Most personal injury attorneys work on a contingency basis, which means they will only collect fees if an award or settlement is reached.



4. No two personal injury cases are the same. While many circumstances can be similar in personal injury claims, each case is unique and a good attorney will treat them as such.



5. It is up to the attorney to prove negligence. Most accident victims will benefit from quick action when it comes to filing a personal injury claim as this will give personal injury lawyers more time to build a strong case.



6. Insurance companies are counting on issuing low awards or zero awards in personal injury claims. Hiring a personal injury attorney greatly increases a victim's chances of reaching a settlement.



7. Time is not on the victims side. According to the California statue of limitations, a claim must be filed within 2 years from the date of the accident.



8. Police reports and other documentation can make or break a case. Document the scene of the accident and get contact information from witnesses to help support the claim.



9. Most personal injury claims are settled out of court but that doesn't mean victims shouldn't be prepared for a lengthy process, as many must still be decided on by a judge.



10. Common types of personal injury claims include accidents at work or on the job, parking lot accidents, felony assault & battery, domestic violence claims, auto, truck, motorcycle and train accidents, as well as dog bite attacks.



11. Finding a personal injury lawyer is very important to receiving maximum compensation. Whether a personal injury case is minor or major, accident victims can receive compensation for pain and suffering, lost wages, medical bills and more.



12. Working with a reputable, experienced law firm is important.



