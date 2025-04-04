12th Annual ChemCeed Cup: Teeing off for a Cure

Chippewa Falls, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/04/2025 --

Chippewa Falls, WI – May 30, 2025 – The ChemCeed Foundation proudly announces the 12th Annual ChemCeed Cup, a charity golf tournament dedicated to raising funds for cancer research and supporting those affected by cancer. The event will take place at Lake Hallie Golf Course, located at 2196 110th St, Chippewa Falls, WI.



Golf enthusiasts and supporters alike are invited to participate in this meaningful fundraiser, with all proceeds directly benefiting cancer research, support services, and those currently battling the disease.



Event Details:

???? Date: Friday, May 30, 2025

? Registration: 12:00 PM | Tee Off: 1:00 PM

???? Location: Lake Hallie Golf Course

????? Registration: www.chemceed.com/golf



Each ticket includes nine holes of golf, a shared golf cart, one drink ticket, and dinner. The event will also feature exciting raffles, prizes, and other fun activities throughout the evening.



The ChemCeed Foundation has set a fundraising goal of $15,000, which will be donated to cancer research and care programs. Businesses and individuals are encouraged to support this cause through sponsorships and donations. Various sponsorship levels are available, with opportunities for recognition at the event.



"We invite the community to come together and support this incredible cause," said the ChemCeed Team. "This is a growing event, and we invite everyone to take part. Every contribution makes a difference in the fight against cancer. We are grateful for the continued generosity of our sponsors and participants."



For more information, sponsorship opportunities, or to register, please visit www.chemceed.com/golf or contact us at golf@chemceed.com.



About the ChemCeed Foundation



The ChemCeed Foundation is a non-profit organization committed to supporting cancer research, cancer support services, and those currently battling cancer. Everyone has been affected by cancer. Whether it has been a family member, friend or a member of the community, we have all felt the effects of cancer. But each individual can make a difference. The ChemCeed Foundation believes we can stand in support of those who have been diagnosed with cancer. Together, our community can work together to spread awareness and fight back against cancer.

Through fundraising events like the ChemCeed Cup, the foundation helps provide crucial funding to those affected by cancer. Join us on May 30th and make a difference—one swing at a time!

