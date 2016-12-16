12th Street Catering and Aliza Green Partner to Host a Culinary Event at the Academy of Natural Sciences

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/16/2016 --On Wednesday, January 18, 2017, Aliza Green, Philadelphia-based cookbook author, journalist and pioneering chef joins forces with the talents of 12th Street Catering to create a memorable culinary adventure into the international world of food. The exclusive event will take place in the fascinating and unique ambience of the Academy of Natural Sciences.



Credited with being one of the first women chefs in Philadelphia, Aliza Green is known as a pioneer of the farm-to-table movement. She was a four star chef at age 27 and considered by many to be one of the most influential chefs, male or female, on the Philadelphia culinary scene. Her many accomplishments include the publication of 12 successful and award winning cookbooks, plus co-authoring three other acclaimed cookbooks. Aliza received the James Beard Foundation Award, and was inducted into Philadelphia's Hall of Fame by The Philadelphia Inquirer, citing her as one of the ten most influential people in the city's food industry. Her "Making Artisan Pasta" cookbook was chosen by Cooking Light Magazine as one of their top 10 cookbooks of the past 25 years. Aliza is also a culinary tour leader, bringing groups to Italy, India, and Morocco.



The evening begins with handcrafted cocktail featuring Eight Oaks Distillery collection of artisanal spirits, paired with exquisite hors d'oeuvres featuring Coccia Truffles specialty imports from Italy. While mingling you will have the rare opportunity to check out unique spice specimens from the Academy Collections. Cocktails will be followed by a seated three course dinner and cocktail pairing. Each course will be a featured item from one of Aliza's cookbooks including "The Magic of Spice Blends", "Starting With Ingredients" and "Starting with Ingredients: Baking. Following dinner, Aliza will be on hand to meet and engage guests in a Q&A on food, travel and cooking. She will also be signing her cookbooks which will be available for sale.



This is sure to be an extraordinary one-of-a-kind culinary event and a great way to jump start 2017! For more information and to purchase tickets visit Eventbrite.com.