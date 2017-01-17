12th Street Catering Presents 2017 Food Trends

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/17/2017 --Each year, members of the food industry come together to make their predictions on the hottest food trends of the year. 12th Street Catering, a professional catering company located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is excited to announce their predictions for 2017. Each item will be thoughtfully and creatively incorporated into their menus, allowing them to continue to create the innovative dishes they are known for. 12th Street Catering 2017 trends include:



- Ghost Peppers: Spice lovers will really get a kick out of this one! Said to be the hottest pepper in existence, 12th Street Catering is finding new ways to romance and dazzle heat lovers by using this pepper in an array of their dishes.



- Loaded Bar Snacks: From poutine and meatballs to burgers and mac & cheese, taking traditional bar snacks and turning them into "loaded" versions are something you'll see on menus this year. Think all your favorite toppings, all on your favorite dish!



- Bacon & Pork Belly: The pace, desire and application of these items has shown no signs of slowing down over the years. New ways to mash up these pork classics will be seen in entrées and appetizers.



- Small Plates & Stations: Instead of 'buffet' and 'plated' catered events, clients are looking for small plate and station options to provide even more variety at events. 12th Street Catering will offer a slew of new, inventive and fun dish options to provide variety and surprise elements to their events.



- Bold Flavors & Cross Cultural Foods: As more and more people travel, they become open to daring culinary choices and infusions. Bold flavors, exotic spices and unique cultural traditions will make an appearance this year on menus. Turmeric, Fenugreek, Smoked Paprika, Grains of Paradise, Piment de e'Splette & Sumac are some spices to watch.



- Smoke-Out: Smoking isn't just for meats anymore! Vegetables, sauces, spices and even desserts are getting the smoke treatment. 12th Street Catering is excited to bring new smoke enhancing techniques into the pastry department.



- Powders: A must-have for any creative kitchen, powders are great for fish and meat rubs and for the production of flavored oils, adding color, texture and flavor. Fruit powders are perfect for mousses, pastry creams, icings and batter mixes. This year, powders like mushroom, spinach, vinegar, pomegranate and berry are essential in pushing the flavors of all dishes on the menu



About 12th Street Catering

12th Street Catering is a professional catering company located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania offering full-service catering and décor for weddings, corporate events, non-profit galas and more. A preferred vendor at dozens of venues in Greater Philadelphia, they work directly with brides and event hosts to create a truly unique menu for their guests to enjoy. From locally-sourced produce to flavor-rich dishes prepared to perfection, the 12th Street Catering culinary team utilizes quality ingredients in thoughtfully-designed displays.



Through reliable drop-off options, as well as unique full-service menus, 12th Street Catering serves Philadelphia's premier corporate conferences, business lunches and private parties. For more information visit 12stcatering.com or call 215-386-8595.