Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/03/2014 --Today, Sentient Science announced that thirteen new commercial and government customers chose DigitalClone™ to predict and extend the life of their mechanical equipment across the Industrial Internet. John Deere, BP, Sikorsky Aircraft, Energy Northwest, Boeing, Minnesota Power, Westar, Penoles, the National Science Foundation, US Army, US Navy, US Air Force and Moog signed new contracts to use DigitalClone prognostics to extend their product life in design, testing, and field operations.



“We are extremely excited about the new customer relationships created over the past quarter. We are pleased to enable our customers, both new and repeat; to have the worlds most tested products with the lowest operational costs. Our computational testing and asset management software and sensors also provide product life extension and performance enhancements," said Ward Thomas, President and CEO, Sentient Science.



About Sentient Science

Sentient Science, headquartered in Buffalo, NY, is the leading company providing prognostic technology and services that extend the remaining useful life of mechanical systems. Since 2011, Sentient provides technology to predict how cracks initiate in materials and how those cracks grow under real operating conditions. Today, this technology is offered commercially as computational tools and condition-based monitoring services to help companies predict and extend the life and performance of critical components and systems in design, testing, procurement, and service. By interfacing prognostic models through the Internet to fielded assets for Prognostic Health Management (PHM), Sentient Science supports what GE and others now call the Industrial Internet.