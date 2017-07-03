$1.3 Million Settlement Secured by Franklin Strokoff of the Rothenberg Law Firm LLP on Behalf of Philadelphia Slip and Fall Victim

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/03/2017 --The Rothenberg Law Firm is pleased to announce a settlement of $1,300,000 for a slip and fall victim, in Larkin v. Criniti, et al - Philadelphia CCP No. 150900295. This case was handled by Trial Lawyer Franklin R. Strokoff.



On February 12, 2014, at approximately 11:00am, a 60 year-old man, Mr. Bruce Larkin, was walking to meet a friend for coffee when he slipped and fell on ice located on a sidewalk in front of a Philadelphia apartment building. As a result, the top of Mr. Larkin's head went directly down onto the sidewalk. Mr. Larkin furnished evidence that no part of the sidewalk was entirely clear, and he tried his best to avoid the patches of snow and ice before he slipped.



As a result of the fall, Mr. Larkin sustained a large right-sided subdural hematoma that required craniectomy and cranioplasty surgeries. Reports suggest that Mr. Larkin was later diagnosed with a mild traumatic brain injury.



Following mediation and a pre-trial conference, the case was settled for $1,300,000. The property owners and a tenant that allegedly performed snow and ice removal services for the owners, contributed $1,000,000 and $300,000 respectively, towards the settlement.



