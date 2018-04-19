13 More Ed4Credit Courses Recommended for College Credit by American Council on Education

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/19/2018 --Ed4Credit is excited to announce that 13 of its online courses have been approved for college credit recommendation and can be counted toward the total credits required for a range of degree programs. All of Ed4Credit's courses have now been recommended for college credit through the American Council on Education's College Credit Recommendation Service (ACE CREDIT®).



Five of the courses are recommended for upper-level students, while the other eight are recommended for lower-level college credits. All of the newly recommended courses were previously approved by ACE's Alternative Credit Project (ACPE™) program.



This new slate of recommendations arrives as many students are beginning to think about coursework options for the summer and fall, and the availability of both lower- and upper-level courses allows Ed4Credit to serve a broader range of students. The organization's focus on distance learners has enabled students across the spectrum of ages, locations, backgrounds and fields of study to work toward their degrees at their own pace.



"Whether they're returning to school after a period away, working to complete a degree program or gaining the qualifications they need to advance in the workforce, students today have more options than ever before when it comes to earning college credit affordably and conveniently," said Dr. Tricia Seymour, Chief Operating Officer at Ed4Credit. "We're proud of the recognition these new courses have received from ACE CREDIT® and look forward to serving even more students as they pursue their educational goals."



Ed4Credit's selection of newly approved college credit courses includes physical and social science coursework, as well as business and technology subjects.



The lower-level courses recently approved by ACE CREDIT® include the following:



- ACC 101: Principles of Accounting I

- ACC 102: Principles of Accounting II

- ACC 230: Managerial Accounting

- BIO 101: Anatomy & Physiology

- BUS 315: Principles of Marketing

- CAR 220: Professional Career Development

- CSC 101: Computer Basics: Digital Literacy

- PSY 101: Psychology



The upper-level courses recently approved by ACE CREDIT® include the following:



- BUS 300: Business Management

- BUS 320: Human Resources Management

- CSC 300: Managing Information Systems

- PSY 340: Abnormal Psychology

- PSY 375: Aging & Society



ACE CREDIT® helps adults gain academic credit for courses and examinations taken outside traditional degree programs. More than 2,000 colleges and universities consider ACE CREDIT® recommendations in determining the applicability of coursework and examination results to their courses and degree programs. Upon completion of Ed4Credit courses, students have the ability to jumpstart their path towards a degree in a manner that's convenient and conducive to their unique situation.



For more than 30 years, colleges and universities have trusted ACE CREDIT® to provide reliable course equivalency information to facilitate their decisions to award academic credit. For more information, visit the ACE CREDIT® website at http://www.acenet.edu/credit/.



For more information about Ed4Credit, to access its catalog of credit-approved distance learning courses or to learn more about enrolling, please visit https://ed4credit.com/.



About Ed4Credit

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida Ed4Credit was created to assist people in obtaining their dream of a college degree. With the cost of college escalating each year, it is becoming difficult for many to start let alone complete. We believe that everyone deserves a chance to have an education. Ed4Credit offers a completely affordable opportunity for students to start their evolution through education. We hope that through our high-quality classes you can succeed in completing your college degree.



About ACE

Founded in 1918, ACE is the major coordinating body for all the nation's higher education institutions, representing more than 1,600 college and university presidents and more than 200 related associations nationwide. It provides leadership on key higher education issues and influences public policy through advocacy.