Lake Forest, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/13/2011 --Residents of 37 states (plus Washington, DC and Puerto Rico) can now get free cell phones from the government, plus up 250 minutes of talk/text time per month thanks to the government’s Lifeline Assistance program. But that still leaves 13 states in which this valuable program is not yet available to help their residents who are in financial need.



The “missing” states are: Alaska, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Vermont and Wyoming.



“In today’s horrible economy, it’s inexcusable that the public utility commissions in these 13 states have not yet approved the Lifeline Assistance program,” said Mark Henry, editor at FreeGovernmentCellPhones.net. “People are suffering and it’s just plain wrong.”



For those who live in one of the thirteen states, Henry recommends that they contact their state representative and demand that they instruct the public utility commission to approve the Lifeline free cell phone program immediately.



“The quickest way to get the program approved for the needy in any of these states,” Henry continued, “is to make sure the politicians hear your voice.”



Regulations vary from state to state, but there are generally two ways to qualify for a free government cell phone. Someone will usually be eligible if they participate in other government assistance programs such as Medicaid, Food Stamps/SNAP, General Assistance, Head Start, Supplemental Security Income, Temporary Assistance to Needy Families, United Tribes Food Distribution Program, Bureau of Indian Affairs General Assistance, Tribally Administered Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, or The National School Lunch Program’s Free Lunch Program (NSL). A person can also qualify even if they’re not on government assistance if their total household income doesn’t exceed a pre-determined level for their state, which is usually between 135-150% of the federal poverty level.



For inquiries or additional information about the free government cell phones program, visit FreeGovernmentCellPhones.net.