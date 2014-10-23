Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2014 --14 Year Old Teenage Fashion Entrepreneur to Present Keynote Address On The Next Big Teen Clothing Brand at UCLA This Sunday



When 14-year-old Jeremy Koven didn't receive a call back from a clothing company after approaching them about a partnership, he decided to start his own company. Based in Los Angeles, Jeremy's clothing line is called AgentCali and includes positive messages that inspire teens to be true to who they are, pursue their passions and Live In Full Expression.



Jeremy will be delivering the keynote address to 500 invited teens at UCLA’s Korn Hall this Sunday October 26, 2014 at 9:45 AM as part of the Project Echo Entrepreneur’s Business Boot Camp. Project Echo is a non-profit organization established in 1996 to provide at-risk students with a dynamic alternative education to help them acquire useful vocational skills and entrepreneurship training and experience.



About Project Echo (Entrepreneurial Concepts Hand On)

Project ECHO, a non-profit organization established in 1996, provides a unique experience for students to learn about entrepreneurship by teaching them how to ideate, create and launch their business. Headquartered in Santa Monica, ECHO will reach 500 students from about 20 high schools this year from Santa Barbara, Los Angeles and Orange Counties. Almost 100% of the schools involved in Project ECHO receive Title I funding and serve communities that are financially disadvantaged. ECHO is offered free of charge to high schools and their students wishing to participate.



About AgentCali

AgentCali (http://www.agentcali.com) is a brand of street wear and athletic fashion created by teens for teens aka young adults. Jeremy Koven started working on the concept for AgentCali when he didn't receive a call back from a clothing company after approaching them about a partnership. Jeremy’s vision is to create a highly social, fun, affordable, high quality and charitable fashion brand where the teen audience drives the looks, products, pricing and marketing in addition to sharing in the success of the business.



