140 Years of Lake Lawn Resort

Libertyville, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2018 --One of the most historic landmarks in the Geneva Lakes area, Lake Lawn Resort, celebrates its 140th anniversary this year. To mark the milestone, the resort is inviting guests to enjoy the property's storied heritage, scenic vistas, and timeless retreat character.



"Our entire team is excited to highlight the rich history of this amazing resort over the coming year" shares Dave Sekeres, Lake Lawn Resort General Manager. "These grounds are home to generational memories for countless individuals not only in our local area, but also for the numerous guests who have stayed with us from around the world."



Along two miles of scenic Delavan Lake shoreline, Lake Lawn Resort is the ultimate destination for year-round leisure getaways, family retreats, weddings and group meetings. This award winning resort provides exceptional customer service and accommodations for its guests. A championship 18-hole golf course, boat and water sport rentals, indoor/outdoor swimming pools, a full service marina, lakeside wedding sites, business and conference center, dynamic fitness and wellness center and much more await!



Beyond the appointments of the scenic property, Lake Lawn Resort is home to Calladora Spa. Recently named the best spa in Walworth County, this immersive relaxation experience includes customized facials, massages, and salon services. Additionally, the resort has multiple dining options including the casual dining Lookout Bar & Eatery with indoor dining and patio dining, the Isle of Capri, which includes the resorts renown gelato and stonefire pizzas, and the signature Frontier Restaurant and Fireside Lounge offering fine-dining experiences featuring farm-to-table flair for breakfast, lunch and dinner.



Each month in 2018, beginning with the 5th Annual Sky Circus on Ice event, held February 16-18, 2018, the resort will feature unique, family friendly events celebrating its heritage and guests. Festivities do not end here; however, Lake Lawn Resort will also reveal celebratory events and activities via Facebook throughout the year, where visitors can also connect with others contributing their personal stories of 365 Days of Lake Lawn Memories. Details of events will be shared on LakeLawnResort.com as the year progresses.



About Lake Lawn Resort

Located in Delavan, Wisconsin, Lake Lawn Resort is just 90 minutes from Chicago, within minutes from Milwaukee, Madison and Rockford and located just outside of Lake Geneva. The legendary and award winning resort is the crown jewel of Delavan Lake, known for its sailing, fishing and recreational boat activities. The resort features 271 spacious and well-appointed guest rooms with many different layouts and refinements in guest care such as private balconies or patios. Lake Lawn Resort offers more recreation, dining and amenities than ever before.



Visit LakeLawnResort.com to book your getaway and connect with us on Facebook.