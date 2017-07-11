14th Annual Manifestivus Returns to Vermont

Cabot, VT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/11/2017 --The Manifestivus is an annual summer festival that encourages personal evolution through live music, art, and culture. The festival will be held from July 28-30, 2017 at the Manifestivus Concert Venue in Cabot, Vermont. In addition to an eclectic live music experience, the festival will celebrate the notion of freedom through creativity and diversity.



"People want to feel supported and free," said David Pransky, Manifestivus founder and producer. "Continuing a gathering that not only fuses a love of music, food, the arts and nature, but also provides a safe space for progressive and like-minded individuals is necessary. This is the ideal time to leverage the popularity of music festivals to amplify a sense of awareness of this country's direction."



Manifestivus will feature local and international musical acts over the weekend celebration including Akae Beka featuring Vaughn Benjamin of Midnite, Johnathan Edwards, Jonathan Scales Fourchestra, The Big Takeover, The Kettle Black, Mellow Yellow, Cast of Characters, Afri-VT, Electrolads, and EDM DJs Charles Lazarus and Rob Paine. Additions to the lineup to be announced.



"We deliver a stellar party every year," said Pransky. "But now more than ever, there's a need to use Manifestivus as a platform to unite people. Festival goers will have fun, of course, but they'll also leave feeling empowered."



The Manifestivus is a family-friendly event and will offer camping for festival patrons as well as activities for children.



About Manifestivus

Team Manifestivus is a dedicated and seasoned collection of musicians, production and media professionals who together fuse their expertise to create live music events unlike any other. From concert and music production to booking first-rate artists and developing effective promotional campaigns, the team lives to create live music events with a social impact.



For more information, visit Manifestivus.com or follow them on Instagram @TheManifestivus.