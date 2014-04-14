15% Off Premium Electronic Cigarettes, Ego-T & E Shisha This Easter Weekend at Litejoy

Leicester, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/14/2014 --Litejoy Ltd, a leading brand of electronic cigarettes, ego-t and e shishas in the UK have announced that they will be offering 15% off all orders placed through their website this Easter bank holiday weekend (18 - 21 April 2014)! Their range includes a wide variety of premium quality vaping products, all of which are included in the sale.



The Litejoy range includes products to suit every kind of electronic cigarette user including:



Rechargeable electronic cigarettes: Rechargeable electronic cigarettes are ideal for anyone that is new to vaping as they contain everything required to start vaping in one kit. The standard rechargeable electronic cigarette is designed to look and feel like a regular cigarette. Even though its design is quite compact, this electronic cigarette still contains the approximate equivalent to 40 cigarettes, but at a fraction of the cost, these electronic cigarettes are not only a healthier alternative but a more cost effective one.



Ego-t: The Ego-t is more advanced than the traditional electronic cigarette offering a 1000mAh battery which produces more vapour and a smoother flavour. The Ego-t is roughly the size of a chunky pen and uses a refillable glass tank instead of pre-filled cartomisers. The eliquid refills are available in over 20 flavours and 4 different nicotine levels (0%, 0.8%, 1.8% & 2.4%).



E Shisha: Litejoy e shishas are disposable, nicotine free electronic cigarettes that are available in 8 fruit flavours. Featuring Litejoy’s signature swirl design in a range of colours to match the e shisha flavour, they also include an LED light in the tip that lights up purple while being used. Since they’re nicotine free, there is no need to worry about becoming addicted so they can be used as required.



As well as being able to save 15% on all electronic cigarette orders this Easter weekend, customers also receive free UK delivery on all orders over £39.99. Litejoy also offers reward points on every order, these reward points can be exchanged for a £10 discount when 1000 points have been collected.



There are no discount codes to enter, the discount will automatically be entered at the checkout when placing an order online between 18 - 21 April 2014.



For more information about Litejoy products and the Easter sale, visit http://www.litejoy.co.uk.



About Litejoy

Litejoy Ltd, based in Leicester, UK, is a leading name in the UK electronic cigarette industry providing an innovative range of vaping products. Litejoy is proud to supply premium quality products and a highly rated customer care experience. For more information about Litejoy visit www.litejoy.co.uk or call 0800 8498499.