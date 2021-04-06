St. Petersburg, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/06/2021 --Bob Linde is an Acupuncture Physician and Registered Herbalist with an MS in Oriental Medicine and BS in Education. He is the owner of Acupuncture & Herbal Therapies in St. Petersburg Florida and the co- director of Traditions School of Herbal Studies. Renee Crozier is a clinician, practicing community herbalism with a focus on cancer care. Fourth generation Floridian, her focus is on bioregional plant medicine as well as conservation and underserved communities.



On Saturday, May 1st from 10 AM to 4 PM, herbalists and lovers of herbal medicines will celebrate the importance of plants in health with Herb Day 2021. This free celebration will be held in the Grand Central District of St. Petersburg, and is hosted by Acupuncture & Herbal Therapies and Traditions School of Herbal Studies, located at 2520 Central Avenue.



Herb Day is free and open to the public. Come enjoy free lectures, herb and food tastings, and botanical teas. Locally grown medicinal plants will be for sale and numerous vendors related to herbs will be in attendance. According to Bob Linde, Registered Herbalist and Acupuncture Physician, "This is one of my favorite days of the year. We get to meet with lots of like-minded local people over the course of the day, to create a stronger herbal community." Anyone interested in learning more about herbs, herbal medicine, and herbal safety should definitely attend!



Herb Day was created by the Herb Day Coalition, a national group of non-profit herbal organizations dedicated to herbal education, research, quality control, plant preservation, and the responsible use of herbs in human health. The day consists of several local herbal events that will take place throughout the nation.



The St. Petersburg event, to be celebrated May 1st from 10 AM to 4 PM, is a collaboration with the Florida Herb Society, the West Coast Chapter of the American Herbalists Guild, and the Traditions School of Herbal Studies. There will be raffle drawings throughout the day to benefit Florida Herb Society and the West Coast Chapter of the American Herbalist Guild.



Lectures will be held every 45 minutes throughout the day on subjects such as Herbs for Pets, Herb and Drug Interactions, Becoming an Herbalist, Herbal First Aid, Herbal Skincare, and other topics. Lectures will be given by local herb experts such as Dr. Robert Linde, AP, RH, Director of Acupuncture & Herbal Therapies, Renee Prince, RH and Co-Director of Traditions School of Herbal Studies, as well as other local herb experts. This year's event will be socially distanced, tables will be spread out, and masks will be required of all vendors and attendees, both indoors and outdoors. All vendors will be local to St. Pete and herb-related. For more information, see the websites www.acuherbals.com, www.traditionsherbschool.com, or www.herbday.org. For further information call 727-318-2505.



