17-Year-Old Blaqout to Release Relentlessly Heavy Dubstep EP with Second Record Company

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/28/2014 --Young but precocious solo artist, DJ and producer Lance Dean, better known as Blaqout, has torn up Saint Robert, MO, and the national dubstep community with fresh sounds and maddening drops that’ll make any EDM lover’s head spin. Two of his good friends got him into DJing, and he’s never looked back. After several recordings and live shows, he is now armed with a new record deal with Electro Dragon Records and a forthcoming EP, Reprobate.



A testament to his current and future successes, Blaqout got his musical career started off early. After producing music for only four months, he signed with his first record label at the age of 16. He’s also in the process of signing with another label, which will secure his second record deal by only age 17. Another significant achievement at a young age is being placed #34 on BestDubstepSongs in earlier 2013. Already he’s also had a song distributed at Coachella and an interview with one of his local radio stations, KFLW 98.9 FM.



Considering all of his early successes, what might be more astounding is that he completely manages his own career. This has at times become a challenge, as many promoters overlook who he is and what he does due to his young age, until of course they give him a chance to express how serious he is about his music and his career.



Blaqout primarily promotes his music on SoundCloud, a platform which has garnered him many fans and plenty of interaction with his music. His songs “Reprobate” and “Fat Stacks of Yes” have both enjoyed a quick spurt of listeners and activity, with just over 100 comments and hundreds of plays very quickly. His track “Technomancer” has also received over 700 plays in a short period of time with new fans tuning in at a promising pace.



This auspicious young producer has released several EPs, albums and remixes already, all of which have single track releases as well. These include the Technomancer EP (2013) with singles “Technomancer,” “Technomancer WHS VIP)” and “Carla (Para Mi Amada),” The Entire World (2013), self-released via SoundCloud, with single “The Entire World (Original Mix)” and the forthcoming Reprobate EP with singles “Reprobate” and “Fat Stacks of Yes.” He’s also produced other popular tracks like “Headslung.” Also notable is his contributed track “Level Two Screwdriver” to Relentik Records Collective Vol. 1 (2013).



Another song contribution is his track “Ravequake (VIP)” which will be featured on WiFi PR Group’s Indie Anthems Vol. 5, a digital mixtape of indie talent from across the globe. The compilation will be handed out on 3,500 download cards to festival attendees at Coachella in April 2014, and 1,500 more copies will be made available on the Indie Anthems Bandcamp website.



Blaqout’s music has all the classic elements of any good dubstep track: a feisty hook, powerful buildup and sick drop that explodes with frenetic waves of sound bytes. But what Blaqout does is bring a younger, fresher feel to a genre that has since become overcrowded by producers, some of whom get it, and some of whom don’t.



Blaqout is often compared to Skrillex, who is deemed to be at the top of mainstream dubstep, a comparison which could certainly be taken as a compliment. He greatly respects and draws musical influences from artists on Datsik’s Firepower Records and Excision’s Rottun Records, both of whom are highly successful dubstep producers themselves.



With his music, Blaqout explores many different concepts, emotions and life experiences. “Carla,” for example, depicts his more romantic side, while many of his other songs, such as “Fat Stacks of Yes,” tend to put his more excited side on display. Most of all though, he says his songs greatly reflect his stress levels, affected by his anxiety, for which music has become a calming outlet.



All of these emotions not only fuel the music he produces and records, but it powers up his live performances as well. One tentative performance is a spot on LoveWay Records’ LoveDaze event in 2014. He also plans to schedule summer tour dates in the coming year.



If you’re looking for a way to listen to or download Blaqout’s music, all outlets are digital and online. He sells his music via iTunes, BeatPort, Amazon and Juno, and his remixes are available on SoundCloud as free downloads.



