Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/11/2016 --In many ways how a person dresses is a reflection of how they approach life and the world. For the newly re-launched brand 1791 Supply and Co., that means a clothing style that well represents everyday life free from boasting and posing. Fresh and clean, proudly made in the USA and appropriate for everything for the woman who wants to look great for her daughter's backyard birthday party to the man who needs a jacket to wear in the evening sitting around a fire with friends, 1791 is doing something special. For the fashion world, this certainly isn't business as usual.



"1791 is a family affair, a business launched by my husband and I to see our dream of a high-quality clothing company selling the type of clothes that we would love to wear ourselves come to life," commented the co-owner of 1791 Supply and Co. "Not just us, but our peers also. We produce so much here in America and it just seems like our fashion needs have been neglected. 1791 is here to address these needs and exceed expectations whenever and wherever we can."



According to the company, their best sellers cover both men and women's choices, with denim, shirts, dresses and jackets all being popular choices. Accessories are all prominently featured, and the company website's lookbooks are one of the site's most popular features.



Shopper feedback has been positive across the board.



Michelle S., from Austin, recently said, "1791 is absolutely amazing. Finally a brand with my kind of lifestyle as a young mom in mind. I'm totally into it and my friends love it too. Five stars all the way."



For more information be sure to visit https://1791.com or contact Alex Galick AGalick@1791.com.