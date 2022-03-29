17th Annual International State of the State with Arizona Governor Doug Ducey

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/29/2022 --On March 30, 2022, the Phoenix Committee on Foreign Relations (PCFR) will host the 17th Annual International State of the State with Governor Doug Ducey. The event will return in-person at the Sheraton Downtown Phoenix at 12 p.m.



This year marks Governor Ducey's seventh and final address at Arizona's premier foreign relations event. Since 2006, the Phoenix Committee on Foreign Relations has hosted the International State of the State—the platform through which the sitting governor and foreign affairs community address international issues affecting Arizona. President Robert C. Robbins of University of Arizona will moderate the fireside discussion.



PCFR's mission is to help grow Arizona's influence on the world stage. With the state's unique geography, climate and world-renowned educational institutions, Arizonans participate in a robust exchange of ideas, goods, services and goodwill across the globe. Please join us in this annual tradition to learn about the state of Arizona within the international community.



PCFR members and the entire Arizona community are invited to attend in-person at the Sheraton Downtown Phoenix on Wednesday March 30, 2022. Tickets are required with on-site registration beginning at 11 p.m. followed by a lunch program at 12 p.m. More information can be found online at https://www.pcfraz.org/isos17.



The Phoenix Committee on Foreign Relations is responsible for this Press Release, and inquiries regarding PCFR or this content can be made to Brian Hall, Co-Chair of the PCFR Public Relations Committee at brian@pcfraz.org or 480-765-9410 or Tina Waddington, Executive Director at tina@pcfraz.org.