Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/23/2018 --Having moved from Canada to the United States in 2017, budding artist Chouzarre has already created a cult following amongst young music listeners. Industry professionals such as Bryan Tyson coin her sound as a mix between Beauty and the Beast after hearing hit single, La la la, which ultimately became an inspiration to the title of her EP Beauty & the Beat.



Aiming to create innovative music, she describes her sound as " Trap R&B", commonly known as Hip-hop Soul. Her hard-hitting lyrics sung with her unique soft vocals make her music an enteral experience for listeners.The talented 19-year-old wrote and directed the EP herself. Each song presents a fresh and current take on conventional R&B, meanwhile exhibiting her unique elements as an artist.



More detail about Chouzarre and her latest EP can be seen on the artist's website at http://www.chouzarre.com.



About Chouzarre

Chouzarre, now 19-years-old has been writing music since she was 9-years-old. She decided to pursue music as a career when she finished high school, at just 16 years old. She speaks 3 languages fluently. She is passionate about literature, entrepreneurship, and art.



Contact:

Chouzarre Edmond

Artist

contact@chouzarre.com

813-545-7087