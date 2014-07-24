1st Human Trafficking Symposium Held in Woodland Park, Colorado

Woodland Park, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/24/2014 --Mountain View United Methodist Church has announced the 1st Human Trafficking Symposium, which will be held Saturday August 9, in Woodland Park, Colorado.



“The purpose of the symposium is to raise awareness and what is being done to combat human trafficking and restore life to its victims,” said Sam Gould, Symposium Chairman.



“Participants will also learn how to spot it and report it,” he said.



“Often girls and sometimes boys are trafficked as young as 10 or 12 years old,” Gould said.



“Many runaways are picked up by a pimp within 48 hours of leaving home. When freed many have nothing, no education, no job skills, and a very poor self concept.” he said.



The last FBI raid freed two children from Colorado Springs within a short distance of Woodland Park.



The symposium on August 9 will include presentations on human trafficking basics, intervention efforts made to free victims, efforts made to restore a future for victims, work being done at the state level and a panel of the presenters answering attendee’s questions and informing them about how they can help these organizations achieve their mission.



The Human Trafficking Symposium will feature the following keynote speakers among others:



- Betty Edwards, Chairman The Human Trafficking Task Force of Southern Colorado (Betty Edwards’ group focuses on Southern Colorado. She will provide an overview of human trafficking basics)



- Sam Stephenson, Director of Fundraising, The Exodus Road (Exodus Road started their work in S.E Asia. However, they are now developing interventions in Colorado.)



- Jason Korth Founder Restore Innocence (FBI named this non-profit the 2013 winner of the Director’s Leadership Award)



- Pati Nuce Director of Operations Sarah’s Home (The organization works with girls who have been freed either on their own or by law enforcement.)



The symposium will be held in the Mountain View United Methodist Church at 1101 Rampart Range Road, an ideal place to meet. Doors will open at 8:30 a.m. and the symposium will end at 2:00 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.



Attendees will learn about:



- I-25 a major north/south corridor for trafficking and drugs

- Trafficking in Teller and El Paso Counties

- Victims living in the community

- Red Flags – Signs of trafficked persons

- What local organizations are doing

- How the general public can assist



Statistics

- Human Trafficking is a $32 billion business that nets $9 billion a year.

- 21 million people are enslaved worldwide, more than any time in history.

- It occurs across borders as desperate people try to improve their lives.?

- It occurs within borders as people are extorted and exploited.?

- It occurs in every state in the United States.?

- Human trafficking involves the sex trade and labor exploitation.



Register by calling: 719.687.3868 or via email at: htsymposium@gmail.com indicating name and number attending.



More information can be found online at: http://www.mt-viewumc.org/.



MEDIA ARE INVITED TO ATTEND

Contact: The Mountain View United Methodist Church

719-687-3868