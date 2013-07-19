1st Leasing Launch Kia Sportage Lease Deal

Nottingham, East Midlands -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/19/2013 --For Just over 170 per month you can drive away in the ever popular Kia Sportage - and the deal includes vehicle warranty, pre-delivery inspection, number plates and valet, a minimum of 12 months road tax, vehicle demonstration on delivery and courtesy call following delivery to ensure service levels are met.



The Kia Sportage is big enough inside to fit adults in both rows and cargo capacity ranges from 26.1-54.6 cubic feet, depending on how many seats you fold.



Rear seat headrests will have to be removed before folding seatbacks, if the front seats are pushed back.



A good sized, sectioned, storage space under the floor is a nice feature and is bound to prove useful.



The adjustable steering wheel houses redundant controls for the audio system. Other switchgear is generally within reach and easy to decipher.



The absence of soft touch material detracts from the dashboard, though fit and finish appear fine.



If you had to describe the Sportgage in one sentence, it would be: This is a great-looking ride with a more manly appeal than many crossover competitors.



The 2013 Kia Sportage is a good-looking, well-appointed crossover that feels good to drive, looks good on the road and in your driveway, and won t empty your wallet at the dealership or fuel pump.



Sportage offers good value for money, backed up by strong warranty coverage (5-yr/60k basic, 10-yr/100k, 5-yr/60k roadside assistance). Its right-sized dimensions and handsome sporty looks should help entice buyers to check it out. And that s a plus for the Kia because in the highly competitive, compact crossover class, it s tough to get noticed.



Dave Antcliff from 1st leasing stated that Kia want to make it easier for the leasing companies to market and sell Kia by offering the most competitive leasing deals on their cars.



About 1st Leasing

1st Leasing has over 20 years experience in the car leasing Trade.



Based in Nottingham in the East Midlands it is well placed to supply cars throughout the UK. Its aim is to deliver a service that exceeds expectations. It offers all types of funding solutions for car and vans, to both business and personal customers.



You can view the kia sportage lease deal here