1st Time Honoree, Stratus Interactive, Appears on Inc. 5000, with Three-Year Sales Growth of 62%

West Chester, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/11/2017 --Inc. magazine ranked Stratus Interactive for the first time on its 36th annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment — independent SMBs.



"Making Inc. 5000 for the first time is beyond momentous for Stratus," says Kymberly Robinson, CEO at Stratus Interactive. "We decided years ago that while growth and success were important, the lives and morale of our people comes before all else."



"At times, that's meant turning away new accounts that would have been great for our numbers and even parting ways with clients who shared a different philosophy," continues Kymberly. "Our growth since 2013 is even more rewarding because we've stayed true to ourselves every step of the way. This agency, our team, and our clients mean everything to me and I'm so excited to keep our name on the Inc. 5000 list for years to come!"



The 2017 Inc. 5000 is the most competitive crop in the list's history. The average company on the list achieved a mind-boggling three-year average growth of 481% and 2017 companies collectively generated 619,500 jobs since 2013.



"I'm so encouraged that honesty, integrity, grit, passion and often going against the grain has turned into a recipe for our success," says Kymberly. "I am humbled by the opportunity to join the ranks of such incredible and inspiring businesses. We're doing this our way, and for us, that's the right way! Thank you so much!"



