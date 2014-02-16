1stFlip Flipbook Creator - Convert Static PDF to Digital Publications with Page-Flipping Effect to Read on Computers and Mobile Devices

Beijing, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/16/2014 --Millions of companies need to showcase their products and services online to attract customers. However, people have to navigate traditional PDF files by scrolling up and down or drag the scrollbar. Recently, 1stflip.com has released its PDF to digital flipbook software for Mac, which converts static PDF magazines, brochures, catalogs, e-books to flipbooks that are readable in browser of PC, Mac, and mobile devices.



1stFlip Flipbook Creator for Mac provides the simplest way to make digital flipbooks. Just import PDF files, choose templates and dynamic scenes, then convert to local flipbooks (3 formats supported: .html, .zip, .app) or upload online directly, no FTP or other upload tool needed. A variety of templates and scenes will definitely make flipbook more vivid and attractive.



In order to select and convert the most useful information from the original PDF to flipbooks, 1stFlip Flipbook Creator for Mac allows users to preview the PDF file and choose continuous or discontinuous pages to import. 1stFlip Flipbook Creator for Mac is also capable of importing bookmarks and links from the original PDF files. Detailed template parameters allow users to customize flipbooks freely. Create flipbooks along with background music, thumbnails, zoom button, full screen button, auto flip button, language switchable toolbar, etc. Add logo to the flipbook and link the logo to company or any website for easy navigation.



Monitoring the performance of the publications is a crucial part of marketing strategy. 1stFlip Flipbook Creator allows users to track the traffic and content reach of online flipbooks with Google Analytics.



Companies always use their social media channels to broadly promote products and services to every eyeball. This is obviously something 1stFlip Flipbook Creator provides – one-click to share flipbooks to Facebook, Twitter, etc. or embed flipbooks to the webpages and blogs.



1stFlip Flipbook Creator for Mac is the ideal place to create, upload and manage flipbooks. Create groups to manage flipbooks. Privacy settings allow users to set who can access the flipbook. For more information about this flipbook maker, take a look at http://www.1stflip.com.



The trial version of 1stFlip Flipbook Creator can be freely downloaded from the official website. http://www.1stflip.com/download.html. The installation package is thoroughly checked with the most reliable anti-virus tools and 100% safe to download.