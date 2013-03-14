2 Media Stocks on the Move: (NASDAQ: BBRY), (NASDAQ: FB)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/14/2013 --Research In Motion Limited (NASDAQ: BBRY) announced that one of its established partners has placed an order for one million BlackBerry 10 smartphones, with shipments starting immediately. This order marks the largest ever single purchase order in BlackBerry''s history.



"An order for one million devices is a tremendous vote of confidence in BlackBerry 10," said Rick Costanzo, EVP Global Sales, BlackBerry. "Consumers are ready for a new user experience, and BlackBerry 10 delivers. With strong partner support, coupled with this truly re-invented new platform, we have a powerful recipe for success."



BlackBerry unveiled the new BlackBerry Z10 and BlackBerry Q10 smartphones on January 30th.



Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has introduced new social features for its popular service. The company is integrating with Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) to share favorite TV shows and movies with friends and family.



Netflix, Inc. (Netflix), incorporated on August 29, 1997, is an Internet subscription service streaming television shows and movies. The Company’s subscribers can watch unlimited television shows and movies streamed over the Internet to their televisions, computers and mobile devices, and in the United States, subscribers can also receive digital versatile discs (DVDs) delivered to their homes.



Facebook, Inc. (Facebook) is engaged in building products to create utility for users, developers, and advertisers.



