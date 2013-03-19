2 Mortgage Stocks on the Move: (OTCQB: FMCC), (OTCQB: FNMA)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/19/2013 --Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (OTCQB: FMCC) released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey(R) (PMMS®), showing average fixed mortgage rates rising this week on stronger signs of jobs growth and consumer spending. The 30-year fixed averaged 3.63 percent, its highest reading since the week of August 23, 2012. The 30-year fixed hit its average all-time record low of 3.31 percent the week of November 21, 2012.



30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 3.63 percent with an average 0.8 point for the week ending March 14, 2013, up from last week when it averaged 3.52 percent. Last year at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 3.92 percent.



Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation provides credit guarantee for residential mortgages originated by mortgage lenders and invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities in the United States.



Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCQB: FNMA) priced its third Multifamily DUS® REMIC in 2013 totaling $904.3 million under its Fannie Mae Guaranteed Multifamily Structures (Fannie Mae GeMS) program on March 13, 2013.



"FNA 2013-M4 is our first GeMS deal to include 10-year DUS pools with 7-years of yield maintenance, and we saw strong investor demand for these classes due to the yield pick up they offer," said Kimberly Johnson, Fannie Mae Senior Vice President of Multifamily Capital Markets.



All classes of FNA 2013-M4 are guaranteed by Fannie Mae with respect to the full and timely payment of interest and principal.



Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) provides liquidity and stability support in the secondary mortgage market in the United States.



