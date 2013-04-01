New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/01/2013 --SK3 Group Inc. (Pink:SKTO) announced that it has appointed Jeffrey Benz, an experienced business attorney and former executive with various sports, entertainment, and technology companies, as General Counsel and Executive Vice President of Business, Legal, and Government Affairs.



"We are bringing together a management team with the unique and demonstrated abilities to drive our business to success," said Kevin Allyn, Chairman of SK3. "Jeff Benz has broad experience as a senior executive, lawyer, and entrepreneur in entertainment, sports, licensing, intellectual property, and technology. Jeff has been a trusted advisor to a variety of companies, both private and public, and has advised a number of high profile executives.”



Find out where SKTO could be headed by getting the free and full trend analysis report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=SKTO



Lot78, Inc. (OTC:LOTE) is pleased to announce that the Company has expanded UK retail distribution with Designer Boutique, Stanwells.



Stanwells first opened its doors in 1996 in the town of Lymington in Hampshire, and has grown into one of England's most successful independent boutiques. Now with another store in Westbourne, near Bournemouth, Stanwells offer a stylish mix of designer and contemporary brands. In 2010 Stanwells was invited by The British Fashion Council onto the selection panel for emerging new designers: The Talent Launch Pad.



The full Lot78 Spring / Summer Collection will now be carried and sold at Stanwells.



"The addition of Stanwells as a key distributor, is a testament that the Lot78 brand is catching in more fashion circles in the UK. As our brand reach grows in the UK, we aim to reach out to both emerging and developed markets abroad."



Find out more on LOTE here:



http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=LOTE



About MonsterTradingAlerts.com

MonsterTradingAlerts.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. MonsterTradingAlerts.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. MonsterTradingAlerts.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals MonsterTradingAlerts.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the MonsterTradingAlerts.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.MonsterTradingAlerts.com



Disclosure

MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit; http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

Monster Trading Alerts

info@MonsterTradingAlerts.com

347-905-5009