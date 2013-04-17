2 Tech Stocks Trend Analysis Reports: (NASDAQ: MU), (NASDAQ: MSFT)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/17/2013 --Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) stock is at $9.42, down 4.56 percent from its previous close of $9.87. The stock shows bearish trend as it made the down move with trading volume of 20.37 million shares, in contrast to the average daily trading volume of 31.606 million shares. Its bearish trend is further confirmed by its MACD chart and the stock is also trading below its 20 days SMA of $9.46. Micron Technology stock is highly volatile with its beta at 1.34.



The company’s market capitalization is at $9.67 billion. It is based out of Idaho and was formed in 1978.



Find out where MU could be headed by getting the free and full trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=MU



Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) opened at $28.88 and oscillated in the range of $28.61 and $29.04 in the latest trading session. It is at $28.65, down 1.12 percent from its previous close of $28.97. Microsoft shows neutral trend as the stock is currently trading below its short term SMA and long term SMA of $28.94 and $28.99 respectively. Microsoft stock is up 7.93 percent on YTD basis while its 52 weeks loss stands at 8.86 percent.



The company’s market capitalization stands at $239.94 billion and its stock has traded in the range of $26.26 and $32.89 in the past 52 weeks.



Get the daily trend analysis reports on MSFT here:

http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=MSFT



About WallStreetScoop.net

WallStreetScoop.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders and short-term investors. WallStreetScoop.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver short-term gains.



WallStreetScoop.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetScoop.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading small cap stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetScoop.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Scoop believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Small stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the free membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetScoop.net



Disclosure: WallStreetScoop.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetScoop.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

Thomas Greene

Wall Street Scoop

info@wallstreetscoop.net

347-905-5009