2 Weeks Left to Submit Nominations for One Square Mile: Texas

One Square Mile: TEXAS is seeking input from individuals currently residing in the Lone Star State. One Square Mile: Texas (OSMTX) is a documentary television series that explores Texas life and culture from the microcosm of a square mile. There are 268,820 square miles in Texas, OSMTX wants to know what makes yours particularly interesting. The square mile could be a neighborhood in a large city, a small town or a suburb or anything in between or not defined . The goal of the series is to encompass the diversity of Texas‘ people and landscapes through a first person perspective of contemporary life in Texas.



URGENT: There are only 16 more days for submissions of square miles to be considered. At this point, over 100 square miles have been submitted from every corner of the state and the OSMTX team wishes to garner insight from as many perspectives as possible. The 9 Square Mile locations are to be announced in December, with 6 months of production to follow. The episodes are to be broadcast on Texas PBS stations in the Summer of 2013



One Square Mile: Texas is being produced in conjunction with Brazos Film & Video and PBS stations across Texas. In addition to airing on PBS in 2013, the series will stream online. OSMTX is currently developing a teacher’s online curriculum portal where Texas students can learn more about communities across the state.



About Brazos Film & Video

One Square Mile: Texas is the successor to the Emmy award winning series One Square Mile: America. The Brazos Film & Video produced series has received nine Lone Star Emmy nominations and three awards including Best Documentary Series in 2010 and 2011 and Best Magazine Series in 2011. Brazos Film & Video has produced documentary content for Texas audiences since 1999 - including the Emmy nominated PBS and ITVS series Women & Girls Lead. Brazos Film & Video is located in Fort Worth, Texas and is owned and operated by husband and wife producers Carl and Betsy Crum.



