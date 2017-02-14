Arambol, Goa -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/14/2017 --Ek Omkar Yoga one of the best Yoga schools in Rishikesh has announced its dates for Yoga TTC program.



The school offers comprehensive Hatha yoga teacher training in India to Yoga teachers, aspiring teachers and Yoga practitioners. Their certificate program includes 200 hours Yoga teacher training course. This course is the basic foundation program that one must complete to be eligible to teach yoga worldwide. This course is accredited by internationally recognized Yoga Alliance. Upon course completion students are awarded teacher training certificates which make them eligible to teach Yoga globally.



The school offers 200 Hour yoga teacher training in Rishikesh and Goa, India. Both Goa and Rishikesh are the best and affordable destinations for Yoga courses. Ek Omkar School has successfully completed many yoga ttc sessions in Goa. It is evident from the testimonials by their students.



Ek Omkar aims at providing the best teaching experience to their students by providing them a non-competitive environment where they can express, learn and develop their own practice. The course director Aman said, "Professional certification and in-depth accurate knowledge of Yoga plays a vital role in transforming a Yoga practitioner into a Yoga Teacher. Our 200 hours intensive program is designed for yoga lovers and aspiring teachers. We prepare our students to teach a safe and efficient class with confidence while empowering their personal practice. Our role is to help them unfold their potential, transform experienced Yoga practitioners into Yoga Teachers."



During this course, students experience their capabilities and discover their new Yoga practice. After this course they will realise that they have moved from stress, anxiety. The program offers a great introduction to yogic philosophy, anatomy, enhanced asana/posture breakdowns and an opportunity to delve into this lifestyle in an inviting and invigorating manner.



All the topics covered in this teacher training program; like Meditation, Asanas and Pranayama, are based on the course content recommended by Yoga Alliance. It also includes teaching methodologies, anatomy and philosophy.



Apart from Yoga Teacher Training Courses in Rishikesh and Goa, the school also provide retreat program. The retreat course is 7 days program designed especially for beginners.



About Ek Omkar Yoga School

With the aim to spread accurate yoga knowledge all over the world; Ek Omkar School has emerged as the one of the top Yoga schools to offer best Yoga teacher training in India.



Their Yoga TTC centres are located at two places in India- Goa and Rishikesh. The centre in Goa is located at the most beautiful Arambol beach, North Goa and in Rishikesh it is located near Lakhshman Jhulla.



For dates and schedule one may visit: https://ekomkaryoga.com/en/schedule-fee/



Anyone interested in becoming yoga teacher or willing to increase their knowledge and improve their practice can join their certificate program. For more details about courses, fees, schedule and location one can visit their website.