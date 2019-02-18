200 Hour Yoga Teacher Training in Rishikesh, India Accredited to Yoga Alliance USA

Rishikesh, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/18/2019 --Ek Omkar Yoga welcomes all the aspiring Yoga Teachers & Practitioners for the 200 Hour Yoga Teacher Training in Rishikesh, India registered with Yoga Alliance USA. This 200 hour Yoga Teacher Training program will be the foundational stone in the journey of yogis to advance their Yoga practice and Teaching to its next level, and also to build Self-confidence in such a way, which helps find their own unique Expression as an evolution of a Spontaneous style of Yoga Teaching. Set in a beautiful location and with modern facilities, near the holy river Gange. The 200-hour yoga teacher training in Rishikesh at Ek Omkar Yoga offers small class sizes for personalized monitoring and a unique opportunity for the yogis to fully engage themselves into the yogic world. This Hatha & Ashtanga Vinyasa yoga teacher training on the foothills of Himalayas is a traditional form of yoga, deep and knowledge of philosophy, yogic life, asana-pranayama, anatomy, meditation-breathing techniques, mantra-chanting, spiritual life, and much more. It is a life-transforming experience for many which allow them to take away a new, improved skill set, long-lasting friendships, delightful memories and learning experiences for the rest of their life.



Highlights of 200 Hour Yoga Teacher Training in Rishikesh:



"Acquire in-depth knowledge of Yoga Asanas, Pranayama, Meditation, Philosophy, and Anatomy.



"Enhance your teaching skills and brush up on your Sanskrit, asana vocabulary, and adjustment techniques.



"Refresh your knowledge of anatomy and philosophy in a focused, committed learning environment with professional and dedicated teachers.



"Deepen your own personal asana practice with daily Vinyasa Flow classes, advanced asana practice like arm balances and backbends.



"Learn and practice hands-on adjustments and enhance your teaching skills.



"Share the knowledge and experience you have gained as a yoga teacher with others.



"Enhance your credibility and increase your visibility.



"The philosophy component will follow a more in-depth study of Chakras and the Bhagavad Gita.



"Students will study intense pranayama, bandha, mudra, chakra balance, meditations, and Yoga Nidra.



"The Anatomical highlight will be on practical applications of anatomy and comparative anatomy.



Overview

"Internationally certified yoga teacher training in India registered with Yoga Alliance, USA.



"Yoga teacher training in Rishikesh, also known as yoga capital of the world.



"Yoga teacher training course specially designed for beginners, intermediate and advanced level yoga students.



"An intensive yoga teacher training course taught by yoga teachers who are firmly rooted in tradition yet contemporary in their vision & communication.



"Inexpensive yoga teacher training in India - US$ 1650 including food & accommodation (shared room with attached bath).



"Residential facility amidst ashram surroundings yet not far from the city.



"Loving and caring support team.



"Freshly cooked vegetarian meals.



"Opportunity to experience Indian culture and tradition.



Discovering yoga in Rishikesh is a truly unique & life-transforming experience. Rishikesh has been the origin of this ancient wisdom tradition for centuries. Ek Omkar Yoga school has been offering Yoga course in Rishikesh and Goa in India. Till now thousands of students have been graduated from the school. And per the feedbacks given by them, this is the best yoga teacher training course in Rishikesh. If you are an aspiring yoga teacher or wish to deepen your knowledge this is a perfect course for you. Students of all levels can join this training program.



All the details are available on their website: ekomkaryoga.com